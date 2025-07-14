Antonio Brown drops 4-word message as Aaron Rodgers refuses to apologize to kid after "almost" hitting him 

Aaron Rodgers received a bit of public scrutiny for his reaction to a young spectator at a celebrity golf tournament on Sunday.

Ad

During the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Nevada, on Sunday, Rodgers drew attention as he moved between holes. A boy in the gallery shouted that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had nearly hit him with his golf shot.

Rodgers delivered a short and witty remark as moved on paying little heed to the boy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You almost hit me, Aaron Rodgers,” the boy shouted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodgers replied, “Almost doesn’t count.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Antonio Brown weighed in after a video of the incident went viral. Sharing the clip on X, he captioned it simply,

“Cracker of the day.”

However, no footage has surfaced that shows whether Rodgers really came close to hitting the boy spectator.

Aaron Rodgers declines autograph to a fan

Rodgers’ interactions with fans didn’t just stop there. On Saturday, he declined to sign some memorabilia for a man who said he’d been to a 2005 Packers game but couldn’t answer a trivia question about it.

Ad

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Rodgers challenged the fan to name the player who caught his only pass in that game. When the man came up empty, Rodgers labeled him an “autograph hound” and walked away.

Ad

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers put on a solid display in the tournament, finishing in a tie for 15th place with a Stableford score of 44. With 73 points, former hockey star Joe Pavelski defeated baseball great John Smoltz to win the tournament.

Rodgers used the opportunity, however, to talk about his new life in Pittsburgh.

"Well, I just like the newness of it all... I mean, I'm excited about being at such a great franchise, with a Hall of Fame head coach."

Despite his upbeat comments, questions remain about Rodgers’ place among the league’s elite. ESPN’s annual quarterback rankings omitted him from the top 10 this year, reflecting skepticism after an injury-plagued stint with the Jets and inconsistent play last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.