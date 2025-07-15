George Kittle gets 100% real about potential Hall of Fame nod in 2025

NFL tight end George Kittle is set to play his ninth season in the league, and his expectations are high for the upcoming campaign. Kittle, 31, was one of the few bright spots the San Francisco 49ers had last season, catching 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ad

In a season in which offensive stars Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk missed time due to injuries, Kittle stepped up and tried to lead his squad to get more wins. They finished with a 6-11 record, which prompted many questions from fans and analysts alike.

During an appearance on Tuesday's edition of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, the former fifth-round pick learned that he's close to collecting the individual accolades of an average Hall of Famer tight end. While initially surprised, Kittle explained that he's trying to stay healthy and compete at the highest level

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh, my goodness. You know, all I really want to do if I just continue to, you know, stay healthy and play at a high level and on, all I ever do is try to compete with myself as best I possibly can and always challenge myself. You know, my old tight ends coach always, you know, gave me a note card beginning every season...

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That would be really fun, but trending in that direction now. So hopefully get a bunch of times, a bunch of yards, and then, you know, just focus on that. And you know, whatever comes after that, comes after that. But I'm just going to enjoy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 49ers went through some roster changes this offseason, more notably trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. Kittle, McCaffrey and Aiyuk stayed with the team, as they aim at making more deep playoff runs.

George Kittle signed a $76.4 million contract extension with the team, which will keep him attached to the franchise until 2029.

George Kittle reveals how much he spends on his body every year

Near the end of June, George Kittle explained how seriously he takes care of his body and prepares for NFL seasons. During a conversation with "Bussin' With The Boys," the tight end revealed that the 2020 season, when he broke his foot, among other injuries, was a wake-up call to take better care of his body.

Ad

"That’s why I dove so heavy into stem cells," he said. "I do a brain scan once a year… everything’s good, happy to report."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

George Kittle added that he spends around $200K-$250K every year to keep his body in the best possible shape ahead of every season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.