George Kittle reveals he shells out $200,000 each year to stay NFL-ready

George Kittle has learned how to take proper care of his body during his eight-year NFL career. The veteran tight end has been one of the best players in his position for multiple years now, becoming one of the biggest threats on the San Francisco 49ers' offense.

On Monday, Kittle sat down with "Bussing With The Boys" to discuss a variety of topics, including his retirement plans and how he takes care of his body. Kittle explained that he took things more seriously after the 2020 season, when he broke his foot and sustained other injuries.

"That’s why I dove so heavy into stem cells," he said. "I do a brain scan once a year… everything’s good, happy to report.

“I try my best to stay on top of it as much as I possibly can… Am I worried about it? At some point, it’s going to affect us, but just try to get ahead of it as best I can."

He revealed how much he spends on his body to address any issues that might show up along the way.

"In-season, anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000," Kittle revealed. "Per season, especially like the last three years at least. Total, with everything I've bought too... Call $250K at the most, because I got a lot of things I bought and I don't have to pay for them anymore."

George Kittle is coming off a strong individual season, posting 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 games. In April, he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension, adding motivation to enter the season at full strength.

George Kittle's warning about Robert Saleh's defense

George Kittle issued a warning to the rest of the NFL ahead of Robert Saleh's first season back with the 49ers, following a tumultuous tenure with the New York Jets. Talking with Rich Eisen last week, Kittle sent a clear message to opposing offenses.

"He's really good at his job," Kittle said. "I'm really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again because he knows what he's talking about, he's inspiring, he gets the boys fired up, and he just happens to also be really, really smart.

"So, I'm pumped to have him back in the building, just hanging out with him a little bit, talking about stuff. You can just tell he's ready to roll this year, and he's gonna get the boys fired up. Violence is coming, I would say."

San Francisco posted a 6-11 record last season. They have renewed expectations, but the competition has become considerably stronger for George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Co.

