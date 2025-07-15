George Kittle gives blunt take on Robert Saleh replacing Nick Sorensen as 49ers DC

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle didn’t mince words about the team’s decision to reunite with Robert Saleh. After several seasons of defensive inconsistency, the 49ers have turned back to the coach who once helped forge their identity.

Speaking on the "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday, Kittle lit up when describing Saleh’s impact.

"I am so excited that Robert Saleh is back in the building," Kittle said. "He is an incredibly talented coach, I love everything about him. I just love having him in the building, his energy, his aura, all of it, the way that he talks to the guys, the way that he motivates people."

"It's nothing against the coach we've had in the past. I just thought he was so good at what he did when he was here. And just like, the way he builds the defense up and, like, gives them, you know, their confidence, their character, the way that they play. I'm just a huge fan of what he brings to a building, and I just could not be more excited that he's here."

Robert Saleh previously served as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. He oversaw the unit’s transformation from middle-of-the-pack to one of the league’s most feared groups. His tenure included a run to Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers are counting on that same intensity to repair a defense that stumbled last season. San Francisco allowed over 25.6 points per game (per StatMuse) in 2024, struggling to generate stops late in contests.

The organization parted ways with defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen after just one year at the helm.

George Kittle warns opponents to expect physical defensive play under Robert Saleh

Practice Round Day 2 - ACC Celebrity Golf Championship 2025 presented by American Century Investments - Source: Getty

While George Kittle spoke at length on "Up & Adams" about Robert Saleh’s motivational style, he also offered a preview of what opponents should expect when he joined "The Rich Eisen Show" in June. Kittle described the tone Robert Saleh tends to set in the locker room.

"Violence is coming, is what I would say," Kittle told Rich Eisen, according to Niners Wire on June 23. "He's really good at his job, and I'm really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again. And he just happens to also be really, really smart. So, I'm pumped to have him back in the building, just hanging out with him a little bit, talking about stuff."

The 49ers are also trying to recover from the physical strain of their consecutive deep playoff runs in 2022 and 2023. Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, two important offensive stars, suffered injuries that ended last year's campaign, which ended with a 6–11 record.

