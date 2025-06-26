“I have to hit that checkbox”: George Kittle details intense workout routine to stay game-ready

On Wednesday, George Kittle spoke about his weekly workout regimen, which keeps him strong enough to play tight end in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end discussed a number of topics in an interview on the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast, including how he front squats 315 pounds for three reps every Monday of the year.

"Every Monday the entire year, I front squat 315 pounds for three reps, no matter what," Kittle said. "Every Monday for the last eight years. Try to keep my strength up. If I don't work out, dude, I lose so much weight and it's hard to play tight end in 235. Like, I have to be over 240 to block. Any time you get underneath that, it's very difficult.

"It's always three reps. I start at 135, 185, 225, 275, 315. I have to hit that check box."

In addition to being tall and long, the best tight ends also possess strength and power, which allows them to play a role in blocking at the line. Kittle has explained what he does so as not to drop below the weight level required for a good blocking tight end in the league.

Kittle added that since he didn't play in the playoffs earlier this year, he is mentally and physically ahead of where he was last season.

The 49ers' four-year run of making the playoffs was halted last season after finishing with a disappointing 6-11 record.

George Kittle not yet thinking about retirement from the NFL

George Kittle discussed his NFL future with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast.

"Literally until I don’t have fun anymore or until (my wife) Claire looks at me and goes, 'You kinda look like s**t out there, you should retire,'" he said. "I don’t know, I think if I get to 35 and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I’ll be like, 'This ain’t too much fun anymore.'"

Kittle was selected to his fifth All-Pro team in 2024 and is still playing at a high level in the NFL at the age of 31. He recently became the fifth tight end in the league's history to have at least four seasons with 1,000 yards.

Two months ago, Kittle committed to the 49ers until the 2029 season with a four-year contract for up to $76.4 million with $40 million in guarantees. He will now have another opportunity to improve on his 2024 total of 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.

Even though Kittle isn't considering retirement just yet, he already knows what he wants to do after his NFL career ends. The Iowa product revealed that he sees a lot of potential in the WWE industry and would want to join it after the NFL.

