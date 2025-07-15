Ex-ESPN analyst throws shade at Pat McAfee while calling out show's poor quality at Disney's company

Trey Wingo, a veteran of ESPN's NFL coverage, has provided an assessment of the network's current programming strategy, taking a dig at Pat McAfee. He has contended that a select group of personalities now controls a larger portion of the channel.
Wingo had notably worked for ESPN for more than 20 years before leaving in 2020. The criticism surfaced on Tuesday, when he responded to a viral social media post on X by Nick Field.
"Let me preface this by saying I have so many wonderful memories and so many great friends still working there that I want to succeed… but he's right. It used to be a glorious buffet where you could pick and choose what you wanted. Now it's like a banquet dinner: chicken or fish?" Wingo wrote.
The discussion unfolded on social media after commentator Nick Field posted an observation about ESPN’s earlier era. He labeled the times when Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith were less omnipresent on the air 'glorious'.
Pat McAfee to travel to the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his ESPN show
Trey Wingo's food analogy painted a stark picture of ESPN's transformation under Disney's ownership.
Pat McAfee, in particular, has become a fixture on ESPN since signing a multi-year agreement in 2023. His daily show, which streams across ESPN, ESPN+, YouTube, and social media platforms, has expanded his footprint well beyond his roots in football commentary.
Earlier this summer, McAfee hosted live segments during baseball’s All-Star festivities. Alongside the growing prominence of McAfee’s broadcasts, ESPN’s internal changes have also reshaped its talent roster. The company’s large-scale layoffs in 2023 led to the departure of numerous established analysts. Among them was college football commentator David Pollack, who spent 15 years contributing to “College GameDay” before being replaced on the set.
Despite speculation that Pat McAfee’s hiring played a role in Pollack’s exit, Pollack himself has publicly rejected the idea of any personal animosity. On July 11, he praised McAfee’s abilities. He also acknowledged that network decisions often come down to budget priorities and the shifting emphasis on specific personalities.
McAfee’s high-profile appearances will continue later this month when his show travels to Canton, Ohio. The program will broadcast live from the Pro Football Hall of Fame steps on July 31. It is set to kick off festivities ahead of the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game between the Lions and Chargers.
