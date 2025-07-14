"It's absolutely asinine": Ex-NFL LB slams Joe Burrow, Justin Hurbert after Jalen Hurts' ranks low on top QB list

Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl Champion, a Super Bowl MVP, a second team All Pro and a two time Pro Bowler. However, despite this amazing resume, Hurts was ranked as the No. 9 best QB in the NFL, according to a survey of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.

After the list was made public, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho made clear that he thought that Hurts should have been ranked within the top five of the list. Although he acknowledged that Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen were all better than Hurts, Acho highlighted how Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, and Joe Burrow should not have been ranked ahead of the Philadelphia QB.

"To me, it's absolutely asinine that Jalen Hurts isn't in the top five... Disregard Pat [Mahomes], disregard Lamar [Jackson], disregard Josh Allen. Assume they're all better than Jalen Hurts. They have something that Hurts doesn't have, a regular season MVP."

"Jayden Daniels, you ain't got no All Pros, you ain't got no Super Bowl (SB) appearances... Justin Herbert, just stop, you have nothing that Jalen Hurts has except the 6'5" stature. Jared Goff, at least you've been to a SB, but you ain't got no All Pros, you have no SB win, nor SB MVP. And Joe Burrow, you don't got an All Pro, a regular season MVP, a SB win or SB MVP. So how can you list any of these quarterbacks ahead of Jalen Hurts?" Acho said.

Jalen Hurts vs. Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert statistical comparison

Hurts has the most impressive winning resume of the QB's listed above, however, he does fall short in many of the major statistical categories since entering the league. For a more fair statistical comparison, Daniels (who is only a rookie QB with one season in the league) and Goff (who is an established veteran) will not be discussed.

Burrow, Herbert, and Hurts were all involved in the same 2020 NFL Draft class. Burrow went No. 1 overall to Cincinnati, Herbert No. 6 overall to Los Angeles, and Hurts No. 53 overall to Philadelphia.

At this point in their respective career's, Burrow has 69 games played (GP), Herbert 79 GP, and Hurts 77 GP. Regarding total yards (passing+rushing), Burrow has 19,807 yards, Herbert has 22,310 yards, and Hurts has 17,800 yards. In total touchdowns (passing+rushing), Burrow has 152 touchdowns, Herbert has 150 touchdowns, and Hurts has 140 touchdowns.

Hurts unquestionably has a stronger history of winning important games when compared to Burrow and Herbert. However, he does fall short in two major statistical categories when everything is taken into account.

Although there are legitimate cases to be made for any of Burrow, Herbert, or Hurts to be ranked above the other two, there is no questioning that these three QB's have been some of the best players in the sport since entering the league in 2020.

