Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa posts unseen memories from family trip to Nevada for ACC celebrity golf tournament

On Tuesday, Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, gave her 378,000 Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent family getaway. She posted a photo dump from their trip to Nevada for the ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament.
In the first photo, Marissa is seen standing and holding her daughter, Shae Lynn. She is wearing a sleeveless brown mini dress with white piping and a front tie detail, accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a necklace, and clear-framed sunglasses on her head. Baby Shae looks adorable in a white romper with ruffled sleeves and colorful embroidery, plus a beige sunhat and a teal pacifier clip.
In another photo, Marissa is seen sharing a romantic picture with the Jaguars' quarterback, Trevor. As they pose during the sunset hour, Trevor gently kisses his wife on the forehead. He wears a white crew-neck T-shirt, khaki shorts, and a black trucker hat, accessorizing his look with a black wristwatch. On the other hand, Marissa wears a white top and black mini skirt paired with an oversized black formal blazer.
In another picture, Marissa shared a close-up of her necklace, which featured sparkling letter charms spelling out her daughter’s name, ‘Shae.’
“A time was had in Tahoe 💛 @acchampionship,” she wrote in the caption.
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares sweet father-daughter moment
Trevor and Marissa welcomed their first child, Shae Lynn Lawrence, on January 4 this year. The Jaguars QB's wife often shares glimpses of their six-month-old daughter on social media. This time, the Jacksonville QB’s wife posted an adorable moment on her Instagram story.
In the picture, Shae is sleeping in Trevor’s arms while the quarterback is sitting on the plane seat, resting with his white headphones on. Shae is dressed in a cozy white onesie covered in small red heart prints, while Trevor is wearing a black sweatshirt.
In another Instagram story, Marissa shared a picture of palm trees with the caption, “Good to be back in JAX.”
The couple began dating in 2016, and Trevor proposed to Marissa on Clemson University's football field in July 2020. They tied the knot on April 10, 2021, in Bluffton, South Carolina, and have now been married for four years.
