Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, is enjoying a vacation with their daughter Shae ahead of the weekend. The couple welcomed their baby girl in January.

Ad

On Friday, Marissa shared a picture of her six-month-old baby girl on her Instagram story. The mother-daughter duo posed by a beachside on a bright, sunny day.

"Beach baby," Marissa wrote in the caption of the IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa flaunts classy black swimsuit during beachside fun with daughter Shae [PIC]/@marissa_lawrence

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Marissa Lawrence grabbed the public’s attention in her black bikini while carrying Shae, who wore a summery yellow dress. However, Trevor Lawrence did not join them on the outing.

Ad

Trending

In another Instagram story, Marissa shared a screenshot of Shae having a FaceTime call with the Jacksonville Jaguars star.

"See you tomorrow, Daddy," she wrote in the caption.

Still from Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa's IG story/@marissa_lawrence

Lawrence is preparing for his upcoming season with the Jaguars. It will be his fifth season with the team. He was the No.1 pick in the 2021 draft and has recorded 13,815 passing yards to go along with 69 touchdowns in his four seasons with the team.

Ad

The Jaguars, however, did not have their best time in 2024, failing to make the playoffs. Lawrence and Co. will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointing 4-13 season. They are set to start the 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept.7.

Marissa Lawrence shares a glimpse of a "fun day" outing with Trevor Lawrence and daughter Shae

On Monday, Marissa Lawrence shared several pictures with husband Trevor Lawrence and daughter Shae from their fun-filled outing.

Ad

"Such a fun day!!! Shae saw a sea turtle, took a nap in the ocean, road around on a boat and had lots of fun with her fam- what a joy it is to live life through a new lens with her," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Marissa posted an adorable picture with Shae in the first snap of the post. The baby girl was smiling for the camera while sitting in her mother’s lap.

In the next snaps, the Jaguars quarterback joined them with a drink in hand. He posed shirtless while Marissa wore an off-shoulder black dress. She also shared a few romantic pictures with her husband.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.