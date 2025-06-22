Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa turns heads in tropical dress capturing golden hour magic with the Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have been enjoying their downtime this offseason. The couple welcomed their daughter Shae earlier this year. They are now enjoying some quality time with her at the beach along with a few other friends and family members.

In a post on Instagram, Marissa shared a glimpse of the pink sundress that she wore to the seaside during a family outing yesterday. It had a tropical, hibiscus print and was perfect for a day on the coast.

Marissa captured a few different angles of her glam beach look, including some pictures taken in the golden hour, the best time for taking photos as the sun sets at the beach. In her caption, she added how she loves pairing a sunset on the beach with the perfect dress.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I love a cute dress & a beach sunset 🩷🌅"-Marissa's caption read.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lawrence paired the sundress with tan sandals and a shell anklet along with a purse designed with shells as well. Trevor Lawrence can be seen in one of the photos wearing a white v-neck shirt and blue shorts.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence spend time on the beach with daughter Shae

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking to bounce back in 2025 after ending last season with a shoulder injury. This week, he and his wife Marissa were snapped enjoying a sandy holiday with their daughter Shae at an insland.

Marissa Lawrence didn't share the exact location of their coastal oasis. But this weekend, she shared photos of their daughter enjoying the beach. The family of three can be seen in one photo standing by the waterline as the Jaguars quarterback held up their daughter. The new mom, who wore a two-piece dark purple bathing suit, also snuggled up with her baby girl for another photo.

"Island girls💜"-Marissa wrote

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence were high school sweethearts, who continued their relationship despite attending separate colleges. In the summer of 2020, Lawrence proposed before his final season with the Clemson Tigers, and the pair got married in April 2021, just weeks before he was drafted into the NFL.

In June 2024, the couple announced in a post on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. A few weeks later, they revealed their baby was a girl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.