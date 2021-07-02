NFL trade rumors: 3 teams that should target Malik Hooker

Safety Malik Hooker is one of the best players available this late in the offseason. The former first-round pick out of Ohio State has spent the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Hooker is a playmaker but has dealt with injuries the last few seasons, including a torn Achilles in 2020.

The Colts decided not to pick up the fifth-year option in Hooker's contract last year, and with the injury that ended his season, he is still looking for an opportunity.

3 teams that should sign Malik Hooker

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers

As things stand, the Pittsburgh Steelers have Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds as options at safety. Miles Killebrew can also play safety, but the Steelers prefer to utilize him on special teams. Edmunds is playing in the final year of his rookie contract in 2021 after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option.

Malik Hooker would bring versatility to the Pittsburgh secondary, which would only make Fitzpatrick's play better and allow him to play coverage. With reconstructed contracts and the release of guard David DeCastro, the Steelers have cap space to work with to sign Hooker. And, considering his history with injuries, the team could sign him for under $5 million this season.

Hooker is also originally from western Pennsylvania, so it would be a perfect homecoming for the safety. In June, Malik Hooker made a visit to the Steelers but a deal is yet to be finalized.

#2 Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins seemed to be one of the teams interested in signing Malik Hooker. However, since Hooker visited Miami in May, there haven't been any developments.

The Dolphins released veteran Bobby McCain and drafted Oregon safety Jevon Holland early in the second round of this year's draft. The Dolphins also have Eric Rowe and Brandon Jones, but if the opportunity presented itself, signing Malik Hooker to an affordable deal would bring added depth and experience to Miami's secondary.

Former #Colts first-round safety Malik Hooker is visiting the #Dolphins today, source said. A possible post-Draft addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2021

#3 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking for a safety who can play every down which, when healthy, Malik Hooker is quite capable of. The 25-year-old is still young and fast enough to make a great duo alongside two-time All-Pro Budda Baker.

Arizona does have Jalen Thompson, but he hasn't quite made the impact that's needed in the secondary. The Cardinals were also said to have been interested in Hooker when he was a draft prospect in 2017.

