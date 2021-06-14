5 NFL free agents the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider bringing on board

The Pittsburgh Steelers made quite the statement when they drafted mostly offensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft. While the offense was a large part of their woes in 2020, especially down the stretch, the defense still needs a few additions.

With training camp about a month away, there are still plenty of free agents that the Pittsburgh Steelers can sign and get a look at before the start of the season.

Free agents the Pittsburgh Steelers should have a look at

#1 Malik Hooker, S

Malik Hooker was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and played four seasons before becoming a free agent. The Colts decided not to pick up Hooker's fifth-year option and early in the 2021 season, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Although the Steelers have Minkah Fitzpatrick as the starting safety and signing a safety isn't at the top of the list, a move for Hooker could be beneficial for the franchise.

Malik Hooker will bring depth and versatility to the position and will make the secondary stronger, something the Steelers defense could use.

Malik Hooker has reportedly held meetings with several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, but hasn't made any decision yet. The Steelers may want to move quickly on this one.

#Steelers met with free agent safety Malik Hooker yesterdayhttps://t.co/1HAuABA8ZQ — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) June 4, 2021

#2 Melvin Ingram III, DE

There hasn't been any word on Melvin Ingram and the Pittsburgh Steelers holding talks, but this is a situation that they should keep an eye on. Ingram is a pass rushing specialist and one of the best edge rushers available.

In nine seasons, Ingram has racked up 360 tackles, 70 tackles for loss, 49 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions and 108 hits on the quarterback. The three-time Pro Bowler would be an asset to any team, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers with a decision to make.

#3 Brian Poole, CB

Brian Poole was an undrafted free agent who was signed by the Atlanta Falcons, where he played for three seasons. He played in every game in two seasons in Atlanta and was a powerful force against the pass.

Poole then signed with the New York Jets in 2019. He had a solid performance that season, which led to the Jets re-signing him in 2020. However, Poole suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 of the 2020 season.

Cam Sutton is the only established corner the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have. Poole is one of the best slot corner options in free agency right now, and he fares well against the rush and 2020, which was his career-best season in coverage.

The math adds up.

Brian Poole is one of the most surprising available veterans still on the free-agent market.@FowlerRyan1 explores 3 of the best fits for the versatile cornerback looking for a new team.#FrontOffice33https://t.co/NnJbunY6Fk — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) June 11, 2021

#4 Justin Houston, DE

Justin Houston signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers would be an excellent addition to T.J. Watt's pass-rushing abilities. Houston had a solid season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 with eight sacks and 25 quarterback pressures.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a little under $8 million in salary cap space remaining, and they could take a shot at getting the veteran on a one-year deal.

#5 Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with Mike Hilton this offseason and still need someone to fill the slot corner position on the defense. Nickell Robey-Coleman is great on the blitz and against the pass, making him a viable option for the vacancy.

Robey-Coleman has spent his career with the Rams and the Eagles so far, and could find the stability he needs in Pittsburgh. There are also a lot of similarities between Hilton and Robery-Coleman, which would be beneficial for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha