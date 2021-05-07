Why did the Miami Dolphins release team captain Bobby McCain?

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday morning that they would be releasing safety and team captain Bobby McCain.

The news came as a shock to those around the league. McCain spent six seasons with the Dolphins and played in 87 games for the team.

But why did the Dolphins part ways with one of their captains and what does it mean for McCain's future?

The reason why Miami Dolphins released team captain Bobby McCain

The Miami Dolphins cut safety and team captain Bobby McCain due to one factor: money.

The Dolphins will reportedly save $12.5 million in cap space over the next two years by releasing Bobby McCain which would give them more flexibility to address other areas of the roster.

The Dolphins drafted Jevon Holland, a safety out of Oregon, in the second round of this year's NFL draft. He will likely replace McCain in the team's secondary.

The Dolphins also brought in former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker for a workout. Hooker has dealt with injuries so far in his career which would be something concerning for a team that is looking for a strong veteran presence now that they have just parted ways with the team captain that they already have.

Dolphins have informed team captain and starting safety Bobby McCain that they are releasing him today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

What next for Bobby McCain?

McCain was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft after playing college football at Memphis. McCain was originally a nickelback and moved to safety after Brian Flores became head coach.

McCain struggled after switching positions, but in 2020 started all sixteen games with forty-six combined tackles and five pass breakups.

Parting ways with Bobby McCain could have a big impact on the Dolphins' defense, who will miss his leadership and tenacity.

The Dolphins are releasing CB Bobby McCain, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/Y0zfyOKqdR — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 6, 2021

No word yet on where a possible landing spot could be for Bobby McCain, but there are plenty of teams that could possibly use some experience and leadership in their secondary.