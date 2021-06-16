NFL Free Agency: 3 landing spots for Todd Gurley

A few seasons ago, it would've been absurd to say that Todd Gurley would be a free agent weeks before training camp. In the years since Todd Gurley was drafted in 2015 out of Georgia with the tenth overall pick by the St. Louis Rams, Gurley has impressed on the field but his level of play appears to have plateaued since.

The three-time Pro Bowler, Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year played with the Rams throughout the 2019 season. He then signed with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played on a one-year deal in 2020.

At just 26, Todd Gurley has a number of years ahead of him. There are still teams that need a veteran running back versatile enough to make a difference in the backfield as well. Here are three franchises that should look to make a move for Todd Gurley.

3 landing spots for Todd Gurley

#1 Baltimore Ravens

Todd Gurley reportedly visited with the Baltimore Ravens late last week. Both sides seemed happy with the visit and there were rumors that a deal may be imminent.

The Ravens would be a good fit for Todd Gurley, considering they don't have a dominant run game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the one leading the team in rushing yards of late.

Todd Gurley could play the role of the veteran running back the team lost when Mark Ingram left at the end of the season. The Ravens do have J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but Gurley would be a decent addition to the running back room.

#2 Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks, as with the Ravens, use Russell Wilson as their rusher when they can't get anything going with their running backs. Todd Gurley back in the NFC West might just be the best thing for his career, especially with an established team like the Seahawks.

Chris Carson is the main running game option beside Wilson, and adding Todd Gurley would be a big advantage for the Seahawks' offense.

#3 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff in a trade with the Rams this offseason that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. If the Lions were able to make a deal with Todd Gurley after his recent visit, it would reunite him with Goff.

The Lions currently have D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams as the starting running backs. Adding Todd Gurley would give them an added veteran presence and insurance, especially on third-downs.

Former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley is visiting the #Ravens today, source said. The former #Rams and #Falcons weapon also recently visited the #Lions. Now it’s Baltimore, which could build on an already stacked backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Edited by Colin D'Cunha