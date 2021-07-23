5 Remaining NFL free agents the Jacksonville Jaguars should consider signing

The Jacksonville Jaguars will commence a new era this season with head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But there's still a long way to go before the team can be considered a contender in the AFC.

The Jaguars still have almost $30 million available in cap space and will look to make a couple of signings to strengthen their roster ahead of training camp. While those signings won't make the team a contender, they will help prepare the team for 2022 and beyond.

5 NFL free agents the Jaguars should consider

#1 - David DeCastro, G

Protecting Trevor Lawrence at all costs has to be the focus of the Jaguars in 2021 and reinforcing the offensive line is the way to do so. David DeCastro is one of the best guards in the NFL and one of the best free agents remaining, and he'd slide into the right guard spot as an upgrade to A.J. Cann.

However, there would be no discount, as the Jaguars are far from being a contender. DeCastro would provide better protection than the current options and his experience would help develop young players like Jawaan Taylor and Cam Robinson, who have both struggled for consistency.

#2 - Justin Houston, EDGE

Speaking of experience, how about Justin Houston in the same room as Josh Allen and K'Lavin Chaisson?

Houston has almost 100 sacks in his career, and he's still a productive player. He has notched up 19 sacks during the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Houston will form a strong tandem with Allen and also help develop Chaisson for the future.

#3 - Malik Hooker, S

Malik Hooker would be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Jaguars. There's no denying Hooker's talent, but his health has been a huge question since he came into the NFL in 2017.

There aren't a lot of teams interested in taking a flier on Hooker, so the Jaguars have a great opportunity here, especially since he'd have to sign a short-term deal at a low cost to prove his worth.

If he misses playtime again, Jacksonville will have no obligations to him in 2022. If he flourishes, the Jaguars will have a talented option in the backfield at a low price. For a rebuilding team, it's a great opportunity.

#4 - Josh Gordon, WR

Josh Gordon's talent is undeniable. Unfortunately, his off-field issues have affected his NFL career a lot so far.

The Jaguars could sign him to a cheap, one-year deal and see how he can mesh into a talented wide receiver group. In other words: his talent won't be enough and he'd have to earn it.

If he stays focused, however, he'll be important to Lawrence's development.

#5 - Geno Atkins, DT

Signing Geno Atkins would be a good step in helping fix one of the Jaguars' main weaknesses last year: their run defense.

The Jaguars' defense allowed 4.7 yards per carry last year, the 5th worst mark in the league. Atkins would help improve this stat. He is 33, but he's still a good player defending the run and providing some impact inside rushing the passer.

