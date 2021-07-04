NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 teams that should pursue Josh Gordon after training camp

Josh Gordon, the wide receiver who has spent nine seasons in the NFL, was once a standout star for the Cleveland Browns.

Josh Gordon played three years with the Cleveland Browns before being suspended for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy. Before being suspended, Josh Gordon caught 161 passes for 2,754 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Gordon's best season was his second year in the NFL when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Browns. Even after the suspension, Gordon has continued to deal with his substance abuse problem.

Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source. The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

Josh Gordon has now filed his reinstatement paperwork for the 2021-2022 season. Gordon's chances of being reinstated are high. Sources claim that the NFL had been drug testing Gordon for three months, and he has passed all the random testing.

NFL teams are entering training camp at the end of the month. Josh Gordon still has a process to go through with his reinstatement. If we take away the drug abuse problems that Josh Gordon has had throughout his career and focus on what he has done on the field, he is definitely an asset. If he does receive permission to return to action, there are three teams that could use his services at wide receiver.

Most yards per game for second-year WRs since 2006:

2013 Josh Gordon - 117.6

2020 D.K. Metcalf - 97.1

2015 Odell Beckham - 96.3

2011 Victor Cruz - 90.3 pic.twitter.com/eBiV26aLEU — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2020

#1 New England Patriots

Josh Gordon played well with the Patriots in the past, and the only reason he left was to take care of his mental health. Gordon impressed both Tom Brady and Bill Belichick during his short time with the team. Even though New England has made upgrades to the position, Josh Gordon could still walk into their receiver room and become the number one option.

#2 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has Deebo Samuels, but adding Josh Gordon gives Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance another set of hands to throw the football to in 2021. Trey Lance is a mobile quarterback and extends plays well, so Josh Gordon can give Lance a reliable option down the field while extending plays. It's a gamble with Gordon, but if he can get reinstated and prove that he's worth the risk, San Francisco should take a chance on him.

#3 Detroit Lions

The Lions are set on their offensive line and tight end. Jared Goff is entering the 2021-2022 NFL season with Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, and Quintez Cephus as his top three wide receivers. Josh Gordon will still be a good addition to Detroit's wide receiver group. Goff and the Lions would accept Josh Gordon with open arms for the 2021 season.

