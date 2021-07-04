5 teams that can use Josh Gordon

For those who missed it, Josh Gordon is expected to be back in the NFL this season. Gordon is a dominant wide receiver who has missed a lot of time due to his drug issues. At his peak in 2013, Gordon registered 1646 yards and nine touchdowns.

With his drug issues behind him for now, he will be able to come back to the NFL and find a new team. Which teams could use Gordon? Here are five great fits for the wide receiver in 2021.

Gordon's best options

#1 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have been down this road with Gordon before. In 2018 and 2019, he was on the team. However, it did not work out. That said, with Tom Brady having left the Patriots and the team transitioning to a new rookie quarterback soon, they should consider giving the receiver another shot.

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens already have Sammy Watkins and Marquise Brown at wide receiver, but in today's NFL, a team cannot have enough offensive weapons. Josh Gordon can boost the Ravens' offensive depth. There would not be too much pressure on Gordon lower on the depth chart. He could face easier competition and slowly find his rhythm.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to resurrect Carson Wentz's career. Why not give him another weapon pursuant to that goal? He could boost the depth at wide receiver. Basically, it would be smart for his eventual team to give him a role where his absence would not hinder the offense. He would be a good fit in Indianapolis.

#4 - New York Giants

The New York Giants had the 31st ranked offense in 2021. Put simply, they are desperate for any offensive boost. Josh Gordon could provide just that. Heading into 2021, the most reliable player on offense will be Saquon Barkley. Outside of him, the most reliable pass-catcher is arguably Evan Engram, who managed 654 yards and one touchdown in 2020.

Saquon Barkley

#5 - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team is a quietly interesting team to watch in 2021. They added Ryan Fitzpatrick, have a decent head coach in Ron Rivera, and will bring the second-best defense of 2020 back for another run. Adding Josh Gordon could give Fitzpatrick a better chance of working out in his first bonafide season as the lone starter in about half a decade.

