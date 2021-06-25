NFL trade rumors: 3 landing spots for All-Pro David DeCastro 

The Pittsburgh Steelers released All-Pro guard David DeCastro on Thursday. This news came as a shock to the football world as DeCastro was one of the only veterans left on the Steelers' offensive line. With the release of DeCastro and the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey, the Steelers offensive line will have five new starters heading into 2021.

After being released, DeCastro announced that he will undergo a third ankle surgery, which hasn't quieted any talk of retirement. As DeCastro recovers from ankle surgery, there are a few teams that could use a veteran guard with his abilities. Signing DeCastro wouldn't break the bank either; a one-year deal with the six-time Pro Bowler could set a franchise back under $10 million.

The Steelers have released guard David DeCastro, per @AdamSchefter



DeCastro pass-blocking stats since ‘17:

🔸 2,236 snaps

🔸 2 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/Y4qwnHmCti — PFF (@PFF) June 24, 2021

3 teams that could sign David DeCastro

#1 Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers had the Rookie of the Year winner in quarterback Justin Herbert and still had a questionable offensive line. This offseason however, the Chargers have spent a lot of money to rebuild that line to protect their franchise quarterback.

The Chargers drafted left tackle Rashawn Slater in the first round and signed All-Pro Corey Linsley. They also signed another former Steelers' offensive lineman in Matt Feiler. Right guard is the only position that could use a boost seeing as the only option at that spot is veteran Oday Aboushi, who's played in just eight games.

This caps a changing-of-the-guard day in Pittsburgh. Trai Turner is in, David DeCastro out. https://t.co/RyLZDS1zgV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2021

#2 Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams' offensive line needs a lot of work.

The Rams have lost Roger Saffold and John Sullivan, which leaves veteran Andrew Whitworth as the only long-standing lineman on the roster. With the trade of Jared Goff that brought Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles, the Rams still need to make arrangements to protect their new quarterback. Adding a solid, well-established guard like DeCastro would do just that.

#3 Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have proved that they are in win-now mode with the recent trade for Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. Even with the Titans adding offensive weapons for Ryan Tannehill, there's one missing piece, which is at right guard.

Currently, the Tennessee Titans have Nate Davis at right guard and the spot is considered one of their weakest pieces. DeCastro is known for his run blocking skills and with a one-of-a-kind running back like Derrick Henry, having a solid run blocker at right guard is a necessity.

