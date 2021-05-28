Los Angeles Chargers depth chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 offensive and defensive starters

After a disappointing season in 2020, the Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn and hired Brandon Staley to lead a young team next season.

The Chargers finished their first season at SoFi Stadium with a 7-9 record, finishing third in the AFC West standings. They will be hoping for a better showing in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 Depth Chart

Here is what the Los Angeles Chargers depth chart should look like entering Week 1:

Offense

Quarterback: Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Running Back: Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Josh Kelley, Larry Rountree III

Fullback: Gabe Nabers

Wide Receiver: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, Tyron Johnson, K.J. Hill

Tight End: Jared Cook, Stephen Anderson, Tre McKitty

Center: Corey Linsley

Left Guard: Oday Aboushi

Right Guard: Matt Feiler, Brenden Jaimes

Left Tackle: Rashawn Slater

Right Tackle: Bryan Bulaga

Head Coach Brandon Staley speaks to the media. https://t.co/7ndJA9yoM9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 24, 2021

Defense

Defensive End: Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery

Defensive Tackle: Justin Jones

Nose Tackle: Linval Joseph

Strong Safety: Derwin James

Free Safety: Nasir Adderley

Cornerback: Tevaughn Campbell, Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr.

Linebacker: Dru Tranquill, Kyzir White, Kenneth Murray, Nick Niemann, Emeke Egbule

Special Teams

Kicker: Michael Badgley

Punter: Ty Long

Long Snapper: Cole Mazza

Kick Returner: Joe Reed

Punt Returner: K.J. Hill

Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterback: The 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert will enter his second season as the starter for the Chargers. Easton Stick, who was a backup in 2020 will likely move to third on the depth chart. This offseason, the Chargers signed veteran journeyman Chase Daniel to backup Herbert.

Chargers’ Brandon Staley impressed with Justin Herbert in early stages of running new offense https://t.co/1upjJsbtlE — Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) May 25, 2021

Running back: Austin Ekeler will be the primary running back on the depth chart with Justin Jackson at number two. Josh Kelley is a solid third running back option. The Los Angeles Chargers also drafted Larry Rountree III out of Missouri in the sixth round for added depth at the position.

Wide Receiver: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been pillars of the receiving core for the Chargers. The Chargers drafted Josh Palmer in the third round of the draft and K.J. Hill is a multi-purpose type of receiver who can fill in at the slot.

Tight End: In March, veteran tight end Jared Cook signed with the Los Angeles Chargers to replace Hunter Henry, who signed with the New England Patriots. The Chargers drafted Tre McKitty to be the number three option behind Cook and Stephen Anderson.

Offensive Line: The Los Angeles Chargers had a great offensive line in 2020, which will likely be the case in 2021 as well. Center Corey Linsley, left guard Oday Aboushi and right guard Matt Feiler will all return to the team for the 2021 season. Veteran Bryan Bulaga will enter his second season as the right tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers. First-round draft pick Rashawn Slater will be the starting left tackle in 2021.

Defense

Linebacker: Dru Tranquill, Kyzir White and Kenneth Murray will be the starting linebackers for the Chargers. Nick Niemann was drafted in the sixth round for depth.

Defensive Line: Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery will be the starting defensive ends. Linval Joseph will start at nose tackle and Justin Jones will be the defensive tackle.

Safety: Strong safety Derwin James missed all of 2020 due to a torn meniscus, but the Los Angeles Chargers picked up his fifth-year option, so he'll likely return in 2021. Nasir Adderley will be the starting free safety for the Chargers.

Corner: Tevaughn Campbell will be the starting corner on the right and Michael Davis will be the corner on the other flank.

Special Teams

Kicker Michael Badgley, who just re-signed in March, will enter his fourth season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Ty Long will enter his third season as the punter for the team and will also be on kickoff duties. Cole Mazza will also be back at long snapper. K.J. Hill will take punt return duties while Joe Reed will take kick returns.