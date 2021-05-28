Los Angeles Chargers depth chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 offensive and defensive starters

After a disappointing season in 2020, the Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn and hired Brandon Staley to lead a young team next season.
The Chargers finished their first season at SoFi Stadium with a 7-9 record, finishing third in the AFC West standings. They will be hoping for a better showing in 2021.
Los Angeles Chargers 2021 Depth Chart
Here is what the Los Angeles Chargers depth chart should look like entering Week 1:
Offense
Quarterback: Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick
Running Back: Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Josh Kelley, Larry Rountree III
Fullback: Gabe Nabers
Wide Receiver: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, Tyron Johnson, K.J. Hill
Tight End: Jared Cook, Stephen Anderson, Tre McKitty
Center: Corey Linsley
Left Guard: Oday Aboushi
Right Guard: Matt Feiler, Brenden Jaimes
Left Tackle: Rashawn Slater
Right Tackle: Bryan Bulaga
Defense
Defensive End: Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery
Defensive Tackle: Justin Jones
Nose Tackle: Linval Joseph
Strong Safety: Derwin James
Free Safety: Nasir Adderley
Cornerback: Tevaughn Campbell, Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr.
Linebacker: Dru Tranquill, Kyzir White, Kenneth Murray, Nick Niemann, Emeke Egbule
Special Teams
Kicker: Michael Badgley
Punter: Ty Long
Long Snapper: Cole Mazza
Kick Returner: Joe Reed
Punt Returner: K.J. Hill
Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart Analysis
Offense
Quarterback: The 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert will enter his second season as the starter for the Chargers. Easton Stick, who was a backup in 2020 will likely move to third on the depth chart. This offseason, the Chargers signed veteran journeyman Chase Daniel to backup Herbert.
Running back: Austin Ekeler will be the primary running back on the depth chart with Justin Jackson at number two. Josh Kelley is a solid third running back option. The Los Angeles Chargers also drafted Larry Rountree III out of Missouri in the sixth round for added depth at the position.
Wide Receiver: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been pillars of the receiving core for the Chargers. The Chargers drafted Josh Palmer in the third round of the draft and K.J. Hill is a multi-purpose type of receiver who can fill in at the slot.
Tight End: In March, veteran tight end Jared Cook signed with the Los Angeles Chargers to replace Hunter Henry, who signed with the New England Patriots. The Chargers drafted Tre McKitty to be the number three option behind Cook and Stephen Anderson.
Offensive Line: The Los Angeles Chargers had a great offensive line in 2020, which will likely be the case in 2021 as well. Center Corey Linsley, left guard Oday Aboushi and right guard Matt Feiler will all return to the team for the 2021 season. Veteran Bryan Bulaga will enter his second season as the right tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers. First-round draft pick Rashawn Slater will be the starting left tackle in 2021.
Defense
Linebacker: Dru Tranquill, Kyzir White and Kenneth Murray will be the starting linebackers for the Chargers. Nick Niemann was drafted in the sixth round for depth.
Defensive Line: Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery will be the starting defensive ends. Linval Joseph will start at nose tackle and Justin Jones will be the defensive tackle.
Safety: Strong safety Derwin James missed all of 2020 due to a torn meniscus, but the Los Angeles Chargers picked up his fifth-year option, so he'll likely return in 2021. Nasir Adderley will be the starting free safety for the Chargers.
Corner: Tevaughn Campbell will be the starting corner on the right and Michael Davis will be the corner on the other flank.
Special Teams
Kicker Michael Badgley, who just re-signed in March, will enter his fourth season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Ty Long will enter his third season as the punter for the team and will also be on kickoff duties. Cole Mazza will also be back at long snapper. K.J. Hill will take punt return duties while Joe Reed will take kick returns.