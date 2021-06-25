Why did the Pittsburgh Steelers cut David DeCastro? OG to retire?

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprising roster move on Thursday, releasing veteran offensive guard David DeCastro.

The six-time Pro Bowl guard was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Steelers and has been one of the best guards in the NFL. DeCastro is one of the best RGs in NFL history.

Entering the final year of his contract, David DeCastro was the last remaining starter on the offensive line that was once regarded as the best in the NFL (Maurkice Pouncey, Matt Feiler, Ramon Foster, Alejandro Villanueva).

Why Did the Steelers Cut All-Pro David DeCastro?

David DeCastro was not at OTAs but showed up for the first minicamp. As reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, DeCastro had his ankle evaluated recently and has been having issues with it lately. He had surgery done on it last year.

The guard also battled a lingering abdominal injury last season. Add this to the fact that it was a contract year for David DeCastro and the Steelers almost seemed backed into a corner with him. DeCastro is said to be re-evaluating his future now and could retire. There was word that he has been mulling retirement for some time now.

DeCastro is 31 and his next contract will be his last. He was a Pro Bowl-caliber player last season and was one of the few bright spots on the Steelers' revamped offensive line. Despite his performances, his age and injury history in addition to his hefty salary led to his release from the team. The move frees up $8.7 million in cap space for the team.

The offensive line was already a questionable position group on Pittsburgh's roster, even with David DeCastro. The only returning starter from 2020 is Chukwuma Okorafor, who will be moving from RT to LT to replace Alejandro Villanueva. Kevin Dotson and Zach Banner are being bumped up into starting roles at LG and RT.

Rookie Kendrick Green will start at center. Former Los Angeles Chargers guard Trai Turner will replace David DeCastro.

Turner is 28 and spent last season with the Chargers, starting nine games and missing six with a groin injury. He started his career with the Carolina Panthers and made five straight Pro Bowls (2015-19). He's not quite the RG that DeCastro was, but he is a cheaper and younger option with plenty of experience.

David DeCastro hasn't made a public statement on his future yet. It seems as if he will retire after a Hall of Fame career. If he wants to seek another payday and push for another year or two, he has a few options.

Landing spots for David DeCastro if he doesn't retire

The Jaguars should at least consider bringing in an All-Pro talent like David DeCastro. He would provide a necessary veteran presence in the locker room and is highly regarded by many in the league.

DeCastro can provide aid in pass-blocking and help keep Trevor Lawrence upright. However, AJ Cann had a better season than DeCastro last year. The Jaguars could give DeCastro a one-year deal and use him as a leader and backup as he recovers from his current injury.

Seattle makes sense after the tirade QB Russell Wilson had about the lack of protection from his offensive line. Like Jacksonville, the Seahawks have two guards in Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson who are better than DeCastro. If he wows head coach Pete Carroll during a visit and workout, he could get a similar one-year contract that the Jags might offer.

