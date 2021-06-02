Ranking all 32 offensive guards going into the 2021 NFL season

The offensive guard is one of the most underappreciated positions in the NFL. When fans think of the offense and what makes it work so well, the offensive line is rarely spoken about.

Unless they are having trouble blocking opposing defenses, the offensive guard is one of the least talked-about positions in the NFL. But it's one of the most important positions in a team's roster.

On that note, let's have a look at the 32 best offensive guards in the NFL ahead of the 2021 season.

#1 Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

When the Indianapolis Colts decided to rebuild their offensive line, Quenton Nelson was the pillar they needed.

Nelson, arguably the best active guard in the NFL, has been a four-year starter and has allowed just three sacks in his career. With a new quarterback under center, Nelson and his fellow offensive lineman should form the protection that Carson Wentz will need.

#2 Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin is arguably as good as Quenton Nelson. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line was a mess last season, but Martin had an impressive campaign. In 2019 and 2020, he allowed just one sack and has one of the best run-blocking grades in the NFL.

Five active players have made the Pro Bowl in each of their first five seasons:

-Aaron Donald

-Patrick Peterson

-Zack Martin

-A.J. Green

-Tyreek Hill

Only 33 players have *ever* done it, including 9 RBs, 2 WRs (both above), and 1 TE (Ditka). — Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) May 29, 2021

#3 Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Looking to build a strong offensive line for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Joe Thuney on a five year $80,000,000 deal after he left the Patriots. Thuney didn't have the best season in 2020 but is still considered one of the best guards in the league. Considering what happened to the Chiefs offensive line in the 2020 playoffs, they needed to bring in someone like Thuney.

#4 Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Known as the best pass-blocking guard in the NFL, Joel Bitonio has helped elevate the Browns' offense.

#5 Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team

Brandon Scherff poses a dual-threat as a pass-and-run blocker. Considering that Washington Football Team had their quarterback issues in 2020, Scherff was a constant at blocking whatever came his way.

#6 Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, which is why they won the Super Bowl in 2020. Ali Marpet is a big reason why their offense works so well. He had nine perfect games in pass protection last campaign, and when he was injured, the Bucs struggled to replace him.

.@Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet explores the way his non-football hobbies like playing the ukulele help him maintain mental wellness balance on and off the field.



For more information or to seek help, visit https://t.co/NLwmIMm0m5. #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/ZaaztmHdol — NFL (@NFL) May 28, 2021

#7 Shaq Mason, New England Patriots

With the New England Patriots offense struggling in 2020, so did Shaq Mason at guard. Nevertheless, he is an impressive run blocker and can make plays for his offense.

#8 Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Brooks missed the 2020 NFL season due to an Achilles injury, but in 2019, he was one of the best run blockers. He gave up just 20 pressures in 16 games in 2019 and could easily rank as one of the best this season.

#9 Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

A 2020 All-Pro, Wyatt Teller had a breakout NFL campaign last year. He allowed just three sacks last season and has been working on his pass blocking, which could help the Browns climb atop the AFC North standings.

#10 Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

The 11-year NFL veteran, Rodger Saffold, has been an integral part of Derrick Henry's success as a rusher since joining the Titans in 2019. Saffold has helped the running back to two rushing titles.

#11 Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots

Michael Onwenu had an impressive NFL season in 2020 as a rookie, but he played mostly at tackle. Nevertheless, his two best games of the season came when he was at guard.

#12 Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

In his rookie NFL campaign in 2019, Chris Lindstrom needed to work on his run and pass blocking. He did just that in 2020, ranking as one of the best in the league.

#13 Andrew Norwell, Jacksonville Jaguars

A great pass blocker, Andrew Norwell has played for Carolina and now does so for Jacksonville. He allowed 15 pressures in 13 NFL games in 2020.

#14 Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler had one of his worst pro seasons with the New York Giants in 2020. But the Ravens signed him soon after, believing he still has the ability to be a solid guard.

#15 David Decastro, Pittsburgh Steelers

Now that Maurkice Pouncey has retired, David DeCastro is a veteran in the Steelers' offensive line and is also the most reliable. He has allowed just two sacks in four seasons and has had seven straight seasons of some of the best pass blocking in the NFL.

#16 Gabe Jackson, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks need Gabe Jackson to have a comeback season and bounce back from his last three underwhelming campaigns. Jackson has allowed ten sacks in the last three NFL seasons. But if he can bounce back this year, he could be the guard the Seahawks once thought they had.

#17 Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers

After leaving the Detroit Lions, Laken Tomlinson has seemed to find his way with the 49ers. Allowing just three sacks in 2019 and 2020 apiece, Tomlinson is a solid run blocker.

#18 Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Veteran Richie Incognito might not have too many NFL seasons left to play, but he hasn't slowed down just yet. In the last three campaigns, he has been consistent for the Raiders in pass blocking.

#19 Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Graham Glasgow spent three seasons with the Detroit Lions before joining the Denver Broncos in 2020. Glasgow was one of the top pass blockers in the NFL and didn't allow any sacks or quarterback hits.

#20 Austin Corbett, Los Angeles Rams

Austin Corbett made big strides in 2020, allowing just one sack and becoming an effective run blocker for the Rams.

#21 Connor Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Connor Williams had career-high stats in 2021. On the line with veteran Zack Martin, Williams has gradually improved his play every season. The 2021 campaign could be a breakout one for him.

#22 Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles

Isaac Seumalo has gradually progressed every year he has been in the NFL. The Eagles' offensive line was a mess, but he has brought some stability to that.

#23 James Daniels,Chicago Bears

With James Daniels enduring an injury-plagued 2020 campaign, the Chicago Bears struggled to get going. Seemingly healthy for the 2021 season, Daniels should provide the pass-blocking prowess the Bears desperately need with either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields under center.

#24 Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

In his rookie NFL season in 2020, Robert Hunt played at right tackle, where he impressed as a run-blocker. In 2021, the Dolphins are moving the All-Pro to guard a position where they could get a lot of production.

#25 Mark Glowinski, Indianapolis Colts

Mark Glowinski is a solid run-blocker, allowing just two quarterback sacks in 2020.

#26 Greg Van Roten, New York Jets

Greg Van Roten will join Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton in a newly-established Jets' line. Van Roten allowed just 24 pressures in his coverage last campaign.

#27 Alex Cappa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alex Cappa is part of a stacked Bucs' offensive line. Cappa didn't allow Tom Brady to get sacked once during his watch in 2020, and he is an excellent pass blocker as well.

#28 AJ Cann, Jacksonville Jaguars

AJ Cann's 2020 season was one of the best in his career, and he is likely to fare even better under a new offense this season. Last campaign, McCann allowed just two sacks on 21 pressures.

#29 Kevin Dotson, Pittsburgh Steelers

In his rookie season, Kevin Dotson ranked among the best in pass blocking. That is impressive, as he has some high-caliber receivers in the backfield.

#30 Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets

The only rookie in this list, Alijah Vera-Tucker, will have a lot on his plate protecting Zach Wilson. At USC, Vera-Tucker allowed just 16 pressures on 1,000 snaps.

Alijah Vera-Tucker is listed at 6’5 315 lbs and Mekhi Becton makes him look small.



Oh, and Zach Wilson is back there somewhere. pic.twitter.com/qzClqBwHE8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2021

#31 Nate Davis Tennessee Titans

In his first two NFL seasons, Nate Davis has developed as a run blocker, which is impressive when Derrick Henry is his team's running back. The Titans would like Davis to work on pass blocking in 2021.

#32 Matt Feiler, Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Feiler is a utility offensive lineman. While playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Feiler played most of the games at tackle as well.

