Top 10 underrated NFL free agents still available

With NFL training camps gearing up, teams will start to sort out their rosters. Over the course of the next month, players will be jostling for positions or get released from rosters.

There will be roster holes for teams, for whom there are some suitable NFL free agents still left in the market. Some of these free agents are overrated and past their prime, though. On that note, here are ten of the best NFL free-agent options for teams iwithout breaking the bank.

#1 Justin Houston - DE

At Least Four Teams Have Reached Out Recently To DE Justin Houston https://t.co/6dNWIuke8F #NFL pic.twitter.com/k0Oifpdndt — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 16, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers considered signing Justin Houston before eventually landing on Melvin Ingram.

Houston was an elite pass-rusher with the Kansas City Chiefs before heading to the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. PFF has given him a grade slightly above average against both the run and pass in 2020.

He had 9.5 sacks over the last two seasons with the Colts. Baltimore could end up signing him to add more depth upfront. He shouldn't be an NFL free agent by Week 1.

#2 Steven Nelson - CB

Free-agent CB Steven Nelson is set to make a decision as the Eagles sit and wait https://t.co/Zhzt6ROXWn — TheEaglesWire (@TheEaglesWire) July 20, 2021

Steven Nelson was a surprise cut by the Steelers as they looked to free up cap space. Nelson wants over $3 million a year, and that might be the reason he's still an NFL free agent.

He was a solid starter for Pittsburgh in 2020, and the Philadelphia Eagles have now shown interest in him. The defense needs another top CB to pair with Darius Slay. If the deal falls through, he could return to Pittsburgh as they struggle to find talent at CB.

#3 Duke Johnson - RB

Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions

Cam Akers' injury makes Duke Johnson an interesting option for the LA Rams. He is arguably the best RB NFL free agent left and can line up outside as a receiver and catch passes from the backfield too.

Johnson found success with the Cleveland Browns before having 645 rushing yards and three TDs with 659 receiving yards and four TDs with the Houston Texans last year.

#4 Malik Hooker - S

Free Agent S Malik Hooker expected to sign with the Cowboys following his 2nd visit this offseason with the team, if everything checks out during his physical. ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/eLmMe3GWcb — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) July 23, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys recently hosted Malik Hooker, a former first-round pick. The Colts declined his fifth-year option after Hooker was not able to play a full 16 games in a season. He only played in two games last year because of a torn Achilles injury. With the Colts, he had a total of 124 tackles, seven INTs and 11 passes defended.

#5 Brian Poole - CB

Oakland Raiders vs New York Jets

Brian Poole was one of the best defenders for the New York Jets the last two years. He allowed just 472 yards on over 600 snaps as a slot corner. He is currently an NFL free agent, as he seeks a pay rise as well as a main role with a team. The Jets appear to be the best team to sign him.

#6 Le'Veon Bell - RB

Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints

The diva remains an NFL free agent even though he could still be productive. He had 328 rushing yards and 138 receiving yards in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell is not the best runner these days but has an upside as a receiver. His off-the-field issues are holding him back from making a roster. A key injury to a starter could warrant him getting a tryout, though.

#7 Frank Gore - RB

At 38, Frank Gore had 653 yards with the Jets last season. The NFL free agent can still be a bruiser on the field, and he might be the third-best RB available. The Rams could use his services as a reliable backup, with Darrell Henderson taking the lead.

#8 Mitchell Schwartz - OT

Mitchell Schwartz: the third-most valuable tackle in the NFL per PFF WAR since 2012 pic.twitter.com/jKh3VCQuAo — PFF (@PFF) March 11, 2021

If Mitchell Schwartz wants to keep playing, he could still be a starter somewhere. He's only 32, and the NFL free agent didn't allow a sack in 2019. His health remains a concern, and that's why the Chiefs didn't re-sign him. He had a PFF grade of 84 in 2019 and can play right or left tackle.

#9 Olivier Vernon - EDGE

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Olivier Vernon had nine sacks in 2020 with the Browns and is just as strong against the run.

He was only able to play in 24 games over two seasons, though. Olivier Vernon tore his Achilles in the final game of last season and still finds himself as an NFL free agent heading into training camp. Once he's healed, he could be a late addition to a contender entering the postseason.

#10 Russell Okung - OT

Carolina Panthers Training Camp

Either Russell Okung or Mitchell Schwartz could be the next NFL free agent OL signed.

Russell Okung is also 32, but he hasn't played much over the last two seasons. He can still provide backup as a swing tackle and is also able to fill in as a starter if there be a need.

Edited by Bhargav