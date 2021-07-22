How does NFL Training Camp affect Fantasy Football?

NFL training camps are slated to kick off across the country in the next week. Most players are expected to be at camp by July 29. This is a precarious time for Fantasy Football players as situations can change for players and groups overnight. Here are a few ways training camps affect the world of Fantasy Football.

Why it's best to hold off until after the NFL preseason

#1 - Injuries

While the odds of it happening are lower than in games, players often suffer injuries during training camp. These injuries can completely change the outlook of a position group, which could snakebite someone's top draft pick due to the implication of a teammate going down.

For instance, if someone drafted a second wide receiver like AJ Green in Arizona and DeAndre Hopkins went down with an injury during training camp, it could spell trouble. The defense could focus on AJ Green and effectively take him out of the game, making what was a good pick as a second wide receiver useless in fantasy.

#2 - Position Battles

If injuries do not shake up a depth chart, position battles will. Imagine drafting a backup running back who loses his job to someone else during training camp. For instance, someone may draft Marlon Mack of the Indianapolis Colts. Mack could lose his backup role to third-string running back Nyheim Heins in August. Those who drafted Mack, then, would be out of luck.

Essentially, more than at any other time in the NFL calendar, positions and depth charts are subject to change during training camp. Drafting a team in late July is not recommended, as a player's value can change at a moment's notice.

#3 - Cuts

In addition to injuries and position battles, cuts are the last big influence on Fantasy Football. While the vast majority of top players are safe from this aspect of it all, some older veterans are at risk. Any NFL player other than quarterbacks over the age of 31 could find themselves on the chopping block.

This could be because they are not living up to their contract and the team has an easy out. Otherwise, they could be cut simply because they're past their prime and it shows.

While they may have done well the previous season, their bodies could hit a point of no return in the months between the end of the 2020 NFL season and the start of 2021 NFL training camp.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Therefore, NFL fantasy players may have drafted the player based on 2020 but in 2021, the player is not the same and finds himself on the outside looking in. The cut will be a surprise and leave fantasy players out in the cold. Bottom line, hold off on the draft for a while.

