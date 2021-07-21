Melvin Ingram Madden 22: How is Pittsburgh Steelers DE lined up?

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't usually make big splashes in the offseason. However, they were in the market for an edge rusher before training camp this time and managed to find Melvin Ingram.

Melvin Ingram is a three-time Pro Bowler who played nine seasons with the LA Chargers. The Chargers drafted him with their 18th overall pick back in 2012 and he was a cornerstone of the defense for the years that followed.

Over the course of nine seasons, Melvin Ingram has racked up 360 tackles, 49 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, and three INTs. In 2020, he spent most of the year on IR with a knee injury and played in just seven games (10 tackles, 1 INT, and first season without a sack).

Steelers defense just leveled up…



Welcome to the family @MelvinIngram pic.twitter.com/nh7fIgvMgM — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) July 19, 2021

Melvin Ingram hit the free-agent market at the age of 32 after the Chargers no reason to bring him back. The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Bud Dupree (third on the team in sacks with eight) and weren't ready to ride with Alex Highsmith as the lone starter opposite TJ Watt. They pursued Justin Houston but found a connection with Melvin Ingram after bringing him in for a workout.

On a one-year deal, the Steelers got another great edge-rusher (when healthy) for their dynamic defense. With Madden 22 releasing soon after and TJ Watt primed to be the team's top rated player, where will Melvin Ingram land in the player ratings?

Melvin Ingram Madden 22 Player Rating

Melvin Ingram Madden

In Madden 20, Melvin Ingram had an 88 rating after having seven sacks and 48 tackles. He was still in his prime going into Madden 21, where he had a Super Bowl rating of 89, despite only playing in seven games and having zero sacks. What does that do to his Madden 22 rating? He's 32 and could still be a threat coming off the edge.

A suitable rating for Melvin Ingram would be 87. He is likely to rotate with Alex Highsmith and Quincy Roche, but will have the most snaps and start most games opposite TJ Watt. Ingram has had double-digit sacks twice in his career (2015, 2017), but that is beyond his capability these days.

He could realistically reach seven sacks again with the Steelers, which would be a huge win after they lost a superstar who put up eight a year earlier. An 87 player rating would also make Melvin Ingram one of the top-five rated players on the team.

Edited by Diptanil Roy