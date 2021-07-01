3 Potential Trade Candidates For The Pittsburgh Steelers Before 2021 Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't as active in free agency as usual but did make some moves. They released veterans David DeCastro and Steven Nelson in surprising moves and drafted RB Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Steelers did add Arthur Maulet, Trai Turner and Kalen Ballage to the roster.

Pittsburgh's current roster is good, but a step down from 2020. They have about $13 million available in cap space and could bring in another piece to improve the team. There are a few players out there the Pittsburgh Steelers can benefit from trading for.

Potential Trade Candidates for Pittsburgh Steelers

#1 - Chase Winovich, EDGE

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Bud Dupree in free agency due to their tragic cap situation. The defense will surely miss his 11.5 sacks over the last two seasons. TJ Watt is projected to be the Defensive Player of the Year and has two young stars in Alex Highsmith and Quincy Roche opposite of him.

There's a lack of depth and overall experience behind Watt. Chase Winovich is getting a raw deal in New England and could be a strong competitor for Pittsburgh.

Winovich, a 2019 3rd-round pick, played in just 24% of defensive snaps as a rookie but registered 5.5 sacks. He played in 58% of defensive snaps last year and recorded another 5.5 sacks. His snap count will likely go down this year and he is rumored to be on the trade block.

New England spent good money on Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy. They also drafted Ronnie Perkins and Josh Uche early enough in the draft to knock Winovich down the pecking order.

Winovich is cheap and would only cost the Pittsburgh Steelers a fifth-round pick at best. There's a possibility of a player-swap, including WR James Washington.

#2 - Gardner Minshew, QB

Kevin Colbert and the Pittsburgh Steelers can try to convince themselves that Mason Rudolph has a bright future as their next starter. But once Ben Roethlisberger retires, they will have one of the worst QB groups in the league.

Rudolph is too inconsistent to be handed the job, Dwayne Haskins has a lot to prove and Josh Dobbs is a backup at best. Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew can drop into their lap for pennies on the dollar.

The 2021 first overall pick QB Trevor Lawrence put a bullet in Minshew's time as the starter for the Jaguars. He's too talented to just sit on the bench and waste time away as the backup. Many teams seem interested in Minshew but none have pulled the trigger yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers can swoop in with a fifth-round pick or a James Washington/Mason Rudolph package to steal him.

His cap hit is not even $1 million in each of the next two years. The Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn't have to commit to a long-term deal right away either. If Minshew can prove that the thumb injury caused his slump last season, this would be an amazing trade for Pittsburgh.

#3 - Essang Bassey, CB

Denver Broncos Training Camp

Some people might not know this name, but he was one of the best UDFAs from last year. AJ Bouye's injury in the season-opener allowed Bassey to become the starting nickel corner. He was targeted quite a few times by opposing QBs as the inexperienced rookie and it affected his playing time. Coming off a late-season knee injury, Bassey is at the bottom of the depth chart and could lose his roster spot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers effectively have no depth in their secondary. Bassey didn't get a real offseason to prepare for his rookie campaign due to COVID-19 but has the tools to improve this year. He's shown consistency in coverage and is a fearless tackler.

He could come in and compete for the starting nickel role. If he doesn't land the starting position, he could still be a good depth player for the roster. The Broncos are bound to cut him, but if they don't, the Steelers can get him for a seventh-round pick at the most.

