Top 5 NFL players who could be traded before the 2021 training camp 

The offseason trade frenzy isn't over yet. As teams across the NFL prepare for training camp, there are some last-minute trades that could be brewing. Some players have requested trades, while others find themselves the odd men out on crowded rosters.

The NFL's trade deadline isn't until October so teams can reassess once the season officially begins, but for some trades, now is the best time to make a move and get a sizeable return.

5 trades that could go down before players report to camp

#1 Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears

It seems that Nick Foles may be the odd man out in Chicago, not for the first time in his NFL career. Foles, who won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, has since spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is currently under pressure in Chicago.

Foles was traded to Chicago last offseason and began 2020 as the backup to Mitchell Trubisky. In Week 3, he became the starter when Trubisky's struggles continued. But due to injury, Foles missed time and became the backup once again.

This offseason, the Bears signed quarterback Andy Dalton, who was a backup with the Cowboys in 2020. The Bears tweeted that Dalton was "QB1" shortly after, meaning that Foles was once again resigned to being a backup. The Bears made an even more surprising move by drafting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the first round this year.

Now, there appears to be a quarterback competition between Dalton and Fields, which means Foles finds himself a potential third-string quarterback. The Bears should use this as an opportunity to trade Foles before training camp.

There are a few NFL teams still uncertain about who will start in their offense come Week 1.

The Houston Texans have a big Deshaun Watson problem. They do have options in Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel as well as rookie Davis Mills, but Foles is an established quarterback who could help that offense tremendously.

The Green Bay Packers (who are division rivals, complicating a possible trade), would be an excellent spot for Foles, seeing as how all of the quarterbacks on their depth chart are inexperienced.

in the span of 12 months, Nick Foles got...



a $88M deal with Jacksonville &

a $24M deal with Chicago



he was benched both places...



...then outplayed by both Mitch Trubisky & Gardner Minshew



and is now buried as QB3 on the depth chart — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 17, 2021

#2 Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

It seems that a Zach Ertz trade is inevitable this offseason. The veteran tight end has been vocal in asking for a trade and has reportedly turned upset since he's still in Philly.

The Eagles seem to be willing to trade Ertz as long as they get a valuable player in return. The Cardinals, Jaguars and Bills all seem to all be interested in a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler. Those three teams also have valuable assets that they could trade to the Eagles to make it worth their while.

#3 Gardner Minshew, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gardner Minshew was once seen as the franchise quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now on the trade block. It's the way of the NFL.

It's a little surprising to many that Minshew hasn't been traded already. With Trevor Lawrence's arrival and the signing of veteran backup C.J. Beathard, it has been rumored since April that a trade was imminent.

The Houston Texans and Washington Football Team have reportedly made their interest in trading for Minshew known.

From Free Agency Frenzy: Teams have been calling the #Jaguars about QB Gardner Minshew, a possible trade target. pic.twitter.com/TE4z5VnAV3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

#4 Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore continues to be a holdout as he hasn't been present for OTAs or mandatory minicamp. Gilmore is entering the final year of his contract and is asking for an extension and significantly more money.

The New England Patriots are famously known for a willingness to trade players when a situation like Gilmore's arises. The Chargers and 49ers are two teams that seem to be interested in possibly working out a trade and can afford to pay Gilmore the extension that he wants.

#5 Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson is another player who has requested a trade but has not yet been granted one. Watson has been unhappy with the Texans' organization since the end of the 2020 season.

His current legal issues haven't helped his trade value, though. While many teams are interested in acquiring the standout quarterback, the uncertainty of whether he will play this fall is hindering the possibility of a trade.

