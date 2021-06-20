NFL Trade Rumors: 3 logical landing spots for Nick Foles

It was only three years ago that Nick Foles won Super Bowl LII against Tom Brady's New England Patriots. Today, the Super Bowl MVP finds himself in a very different situation.

Foles is currently the third-string quarterback in Chicago after the Bears signed fellow veteran Andy Dalton and drafted rookie QB Justin Fields in the first round. With no path to the starting job in the windy city, it makes sense for the Bears to move Foles before the regular season begins.

Which teams should trade for Nick Foles?

Let’s take a look at three teams that represent logical landing spots for Nick Foles in 2021.

#1 New York Jets

The Jets could use a veteran quarterback like Foles. The franchise traded last season's starter Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafted rookie quarterback Zach Wilson second overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

Currently, the Jets have no QB with NFL starting experience on their roster. Reports emerged this week that they were interested in Foles and that talks were taking place.

#2 Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have already pulled off one big off-season trade, snagging Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones. If Nick Foles doesn’t end up being traded to the Jets, then the Titans should take a look at the 32-year-old quarterback.

Titans' starting QB Ryan Tannehill is currently backed up by Logan Woodside and DeShone Kizer. Neither player has anywhere near the experience of Foles. Tannehill has been injury-prone throughout his NFL career and having a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in reserve would be nice.

#3 Dallas Cowboys

Nick Foles had his finest moments in the NFC East, so why not return to the division where he found glory? The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott locked in as their starter but behind him things don't look too impressive.

Former Eagles, Jaguars and Bears starter Foles will provide a solid backup to Prescott. Prescott was seriously injured last season, so it remains to be seen how he will rebound heading into the upcoming regular season.

Foles has shown he’s the consummate professional during his NFL career, and his presence in Dallas could only help the Cowboys.

