NFL Power Rankings 2021: Cleveland Browns No.5 ahead of training camp

The Cleveland Browns have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL and are looking to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as the best team in the AFC. Last year, in their first playoff appearance since 2002 for the franchise, they lost a close game on the road against the Chiefs.

While that was the ceiling of the 2020 roster, the reinforcements that came during free agency, especially for the defense, make the Browns one of the leading contenders for the AFC. While it's going to be challenging to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs or Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the amount of talent on both sides of the ball provides hope that this could be the year Cleveland plays in the big game.

Cleveland Browns 2020 record, offensive and defensive stats

The Cleveland Browns were the number six seed in the playoffs last season as the second-best Wild Card team in the AFC. They posted an 11-5 record in the regular season and played in both playoff games as the away team.

Cleveland Browns 2020 Offensive Ranking

Cleveland had the 14th best offense in the NFL last season. They scored 408 total points, an average of 25.5 points per game. Their rushing offense was the third-best in the league, with 2374 total yards and 4.8 yards per carry.

Cleveland Browns 2020 Defensive Ranking

The defense was a massive problem for the Browns last season, especially against pass-heavy offenses. They allowed 31 touchdowns through the air in 2020, the 8th most in the NFL. On the other hand, they had a solid run defense, allowing only 4.3 yards per carry.

What do the Browns need to improve on?

Offensive Improvements

While improvements during the year were evident as Mayfield became more comfortable with Stefanski's offensive system, there's still some work to do if the Browns want to become an offensive juggernaut.

Mayfield had only 28 touchdowns last season, which is above-average, but it's still not enough to contend with teams like the Chiefs or the Bills. With a 50% completion rate on deep passes, plus the return of Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns need to see their offense become more explosive and take more deep shots.

Baker Mayfield had a 50% completion rate on deep passes last season

1st among all QBs 🔥



1st among all QBs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MjEigAt7j3 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 15, 2021

Defensive improvements

Pass defense was a big problem for the Browns last season, as both Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo were liabilities in the secondary. The duo allowed 12 passing touchdowns and 700 yards during the 2020 season.

Fortunately, the Browns made great moves to address this issue in free agency by signing John Johnson to play deep safety and Troy Hill as a nickel corner. Johnson and Hill were both solid players for the Los Angeles Rams and are major upgrades.

The Browns defense has to get better on third downs too. They allowed a 41% conversion rate, the 12th-worst in the league. The revamped secondary should improve this stat.

How can the Browns make a run at the Super Bowl?

The Browns need to find a way to limit Mahomes and Allen when they face them in the playoffs. With new signings on defense, they have the talent to do so, but will Cleveland be able to pressure the two young superstars in January? Not every team can do what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did in Super Bowl LV.

If their defense holds up against the NFL elite, they have an offense capable of putting up a fight.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield



First season under Kevin Stefanski



3,563 yards/26 TDs 8 INTs/95.9 QBR



Face of the Franchise



MVP Season Coming Soon 🤫 pic.twitter.com/cOJAW6S5Vj — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) July 18, 2021

They also play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are perennial playoff contenders and the Cincinnati Bengals are turning a corner with Joe Burrow under center.

Key players that can help the Browns win the Super Bowl

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: It's easy to put Mayfield here, but the lack of a receiver who can stretch opposing defenses vertically hurt the Browns offense last year. Odell's return is essential to the Browns' aspirations.

EDGE Myles Garrett: Since his suspension in 2019, Garrett seems to be at his best both physically and mentally. He amassed 12 sacks last year and was a first-team All-Pro.

