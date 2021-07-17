Richard Sherman net worth: How much is the free-agent CB worth?

Cornerback Richard Sherman is still a free agent and it might not be easy for him to get a new gig anytime soon.

The veteran was recently arrested after trying to break into his wife's parents' house. He caused no harm to anyone but was charged with five misdemeanors and pleaded not guilty. He is remorseful on the issue and vowed to get help.

Sherman is in the twilight of his career and doesn't have much left in the tank. But he's enjoyed a successful career and is among the greatest defensive backs of the 21st century.

But how much money has Sherman earned and how much will a team have to shell out to sign him for the upcoming season?

Richard Sherman's net worth and market value

Richard Sherman is 33 years old and has played for only two teams in the NFL: Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks drafted Sherman in the fifth round back in 2011. He spent seven seasons with the team and also won a Super Bowl.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year deal in 2018, which ended after the 2020 season. In 11 seasons in the league, Sherman has played in three Super Bowls and has been named to five Pro Bowls. He has also earned five All-Pro nods.

Based on figures from Celebrity Net Worth, Richard Sherman's net worth is around $40 million. His rookie deal with Seattle was worth $2.2 million over four years. Seattle gave him a four-year extension worth $56 million, including bonuses for winning the Super Bowl. His deal with the 49ers was worth $27 million over three years. In all, Sherman has earned a shade over $85 million in salary.

Aside from his NFL contracts, Richard Sherman has acquired quite a massive social media following that aids in his endorsements with T-Mobile, Nike, Beats by Dre, and more recently, the BODYARMOR sports drink.

If a team decides to give Sherman a chance after his legal issues are sorted and he's in the right frame of mind, how much would he command?

He's 33 and not nearly as quick or as explosive as he once was. He was limited to only five games last season due to injury. In 2019, he had three interceptions, 11 passes defended and 61 tackles.

Richard Sherman could demand a contract worth $6-7 million per year. Anything over a two-year deal doesn't make sense at his age.

The teams that make the most sense for Richard Sherman are Dallas and New Orleans. Dallas has a youthful secondary that could use Sherman's experience. New Orleans could use an additional boost as they try to stay in "win-now" mode.

