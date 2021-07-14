Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news and more

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to leave 2020 in the dust.

The wait leading up to the start of 2021 officially began after Dak Prescott suffered that injury. Cowboys fans had to watch Andy Dalton lead a deflated team to a 6-10 season and a third-place finish in the NFC East as a 7-9 Washington Football Team won the division.

With the 2021 season right around the corner, fans are waiting for their next big moment.

The wait is almost over. According to The Sports Rush, on July 21, the Cowboys will have their first day of training camp, which kicks off the rolling snowball that is the football preseason. They will be spending their training camp in Oxnard, California.

Dallas Cowboys news leading up to training camp

The biggest news leading up to training camp has been the announcement that HBO's "Hard Knocks" will be onsite in Oxnard. HBO will give a special, behind-the-scenes look at what the Cowboys are like. Expect to see a lot of Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott, and others on the bubble, trying to make a name for themselves.

During the offseason, the Cowboys moved on from Andy Dalton. Sean Lee retired. Leighton Vander-Esch had his fifth-year option declined. Lastly, Dak Prescott signed a massive new six-year, $160 million contract. It was clearly a busy offseason in Dallas.

Training camp battle predictions

Backup quarterback is an unknown going into 2021. Garrett Gilbert will take on Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush for the backup role. DiNucci could be the favorite to win the job, but it seems more likely that the Cowboys will bring in someone new.

Out wide, CeeDee Lamb will try to overtake Amari Cooper this season. It seems unlikely that they would switch places on the depth chart so soon in Lamb's career, but his rookie year was explosive enough to warrant a discussion. Lamb had 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns. If he takes a step forward this offseason, it could be tempting for the Cowboys to make a switch.

Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz will face off for the starting tight end role. In 2020, Jarwin was hurt and missed most of the season after earning 365 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

His backup, Schultz, came in and earned 615 yards and four touchdowns. Both players will want to be the starter but it's anyone's game. Schultz seems to have the hot hand and could show to be the better option in training camp.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha