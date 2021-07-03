When will HBO's 'Hard Knocks' release? Cowboys to make 3rd appearance

Every preseason, HBO puts out an almost-live documentary series during training camp called "Hard Knocks." Every season, they focus on one team that is coming off a bad season. This year's team is expected to be the Dallas Cowboys, per Adam Schefter.

HBO is expected to air five episodes of Hard Knocks this August. According to CBS Sports, the first episode of Hard Knocks will be shown on Tuesday, August 10th, at 10 PM ET. Each episode is one hour long and will also be on HBO Max.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be selected to appear on this season’s five-episode series of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, per a source. An official announcement is likely to come as early as today. pic.twitter.com/37qbIrBgTZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Hard Knocks. Their first season was in 2001 on the Baltimore Ravens, according to nj.com. Since then, they have taken a look at the Cowboys three times. The reason for the extra attention on Dallas is likely due to the teams' huge fanbase and the motto of "America's Team."

The show will be taking a deep look into the training camp experience and releasing episodes covering events only a few days old. Aside from watching preseason football, this is the main viewing event for football fans before the regular season starts in September.

The show is likely to examine what it will be like for Dak Prescott to be back on the field and a full participant in bonafide practice for the first time since his injury. The show is also expected to look at some of the interactions between head coach Mike McCarthy and the team, giving a deep dive into the culture of the team.

"Hard Knocks" will also give a peek at how owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy interact and work together. The show usually has plenty of exclusive news that breaks during the course of the episode.

What will "Hard Knocks" cover?

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 6-10 season in which they failed to make the playoffs, losing the division to the 7-9 Washington Football Team. Dak Prescott's injury was the main explanation for why the previously 8-8 team fell further back in the standings.

The Cowboys are hoping to have a top-tier offense in the NFL this season. CeeDee Lamb is entering his second season after earning almost 1000 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season. With him in position to take off in addition to Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliot, the Cowboys are hoping for a flashy season.

Dak Prescott

It will be a big season for Mike McCarthy, who is entering his second season with the team. The first year is being treated as a freak accident but if the Cowboys fail to ascend this season, Mike McCarthy could be one of the main people held responsible. This dynamic could add an extra level of intrigue to Hard Knocks in August.

