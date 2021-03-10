How long has Dak Prescott been in the NFL?

The Dallas Cowboys have finally reached a long-term agreement with their quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract, including $126 million guaranteed. Including a no-trade and no-tag clause plus the highest signing bonus in NFL history, $66 million.

Dak Prescott's contract history

The process lingered throughout the three offseasons, with endless hours of negotiating, and mega-million offers before reaching a deal.

Prescott has been the Cowboys' franchise quarterback since he was drafted into the NFL in 2016.

The Mississippi State quarterback was a fourth-round pick intended to be a young quarterback to develop behind star starter Tony Romo.

In the preseason opening-game against the Los Angeles Rams, Prescott impressively completed 10 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the 28-24 loss, Prescott's abilities continued to progress and shine throughout the preseason.

Prescott has a team-record of seven 400-yard passing games and 24 rushing touchdowns, the most by a Dallas quarterback. He is second to Tony Romo with 300 yards and 15 rushing TDs.

Romo suffered a severe injury in week 3 of the preseason, granting Prescott the opportunity to play as a starter in 2016 and continue playing.

Prescott's first regular-season was against the New York Giants; he was the fourth rookie quarterback ever to open the season as a starter for Dallas since Quincy Carter in 2001.

Prescott earned recognition for his on-field success after leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and clinching the NFC East title.

The Cowboys ended their season in a close 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Prescott played exceptionally well and completed 24 of 38 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Prescott broke several quarterback records and received the NFL Offensive Rookie of the year award, a Pro Bowl selection, and was named PFWA's all-rookie team, the second Dallas QB to receive the award after Troy Aikman (1989).

Dak Prescott career passer rating (97.3) currently ranks seventh and is tied with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Prescott is also the first quarterback in the league's history to pass for 400 plus yards and rush for three TDs in a single game.

Statistically, the Dak Prescott has been putting up numbers since joining Dallas. So why the delay for a long-term contract?

It has been a quarter-century since the Cowboys played in the Super Bowl championship game.

Prescott will continue to put up the numbers, but a true legacy will need to take the Cowboys into the promised land.

