NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can afford to trade for CB Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard is coming off of a sensational season at cornerback. Howard had ten jaw-dropping interceptions in 2020. It's a feat that's only been accomplished by seven other defensive backs since 2000. However, Howard has found himself in trade talks throughout the offseason.

The Miami Dolphins brought in Byron Jones in free agency last offseason to start opposite Howard. Jones's contract was more than Howard's contract, which is where the trade rumors stemmed from. Both are shutdown corners who play man-to-man coverage. If Howard were to get traded, he'd give the team a man-to-man cornerback who can handle his business.

Lowest passer rating allowed in 2020 among CBs (playoffs included):

🔒 Jaire Alexander - 52.9

🔒 Xavien Howard - 53.0 pic.twitter.com/hhJpVIiE87 — PFF (@PFF) January 28, 2021

3 NFL teams that can afford to trade for Xavien Howard

# 1 - Los Angeles Chargers

For starters, Xavien Howard's contract is $15 million. His contract does have an opt-out in 2022 where there'd be little to no cap punishment, according to Spotrac. The Los Angeles Chargers have $17.7 million and could use a starting cornerback opposite Chris Harris Jr.

Michael Davis is a fine cornerback who had 14 passes defended last year. But Howard would drastically improve the defense, which ranked 22nd in turnovers forced per game in 2020. Derwin James is healthy and would benefit from Howard's presence. Howard and Harris could take care of wide receivers on the outside, which would allow James to press the line of scrimmage more.

In a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, there's no such thing as too many cornerbacks. Asante Samuel Jr. has a high ceiling but could be targeted heavily as a rookie. Xavien Howard would keep the Chargers in games with his turnover ability.

# 2 - New York Jets

There isn't a team in the NFL that needs help in the secondary as bad as the New York Jets. It's questionable whether the Dolphins would trade Xavien Howard in the division. But the Jets have $18.6 million and could be willing to give up as much as a first-round pick.

Marcus Maye is their only proven player in the secondary at safety. The rest of their players are raw and inexperienced. The Jets were 26th in opponents' points per game and could use help so Zach Wilson doesn't have to score 30 points a week.

Xavien Howard offers more than just turnover ability as well. Pro Football Focus graded him an 89.6 in coverage a year ago. Howard has great instincts even if he can't intercept every pass. In 55 games started, he had 55 pass deflections. The Jets could get considerably better by trading for Xavien Howard.

Xavien Howard: 4 games with 0 yards allowed in coverage in 2020 (1st among CBs)



Howard island 🏝🔒 pic.twitter.com/lrs6l7djES — PFF (@PFF) August 8, 2021

# 3 - Carolina Panthers

If the Dolphins wanted to trade Xavien Howard out of the conference, the Carolina Panthers would fit the bill. The Panthers have $27.9 million, the second-most in the NFL. Donte Jackson is locked in as their number one cornerback and he's already a top ten player at his position. Howard would add to the duo of Jackson and Jaycee Horn.

Horn is the eighth overall pick in this year's draft. Like Samuel of the Chargers, Howard could come in and teach Horn how to play man to man in the NFL. Xavien Howard is excellent at making quarterbacks think he's beat them before jumping in front of the play.

The Panthers finished in the middle of the pack in pass defense in 2020. Howard, Horn, and Jackson would be a trio nobody wants to throw the ball to. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three stud wide receivers, so why wouldn't the Panthers want three stud cornerbacks? Perhaps they like what they already have in place. But the Panthers can afford to trade for Howard more than anyone in the NFL.

Edited by Henno van Deventer