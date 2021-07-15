NFL Trade Rumors: What will it take to land Xavien Howard?

Xavien Howard is very much on the trade block, according to reports from NFL insiders. The Miami Dolphins star cornerback is unhappy with his current contract and did not report to the Fins' mandatory minicamp last month.

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported that "there's a lot of trade chatter" concerning Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. Several teams are believed to be interested in acquiring the 2020 First-Team All-Pro defender.

What will teams need to give up to acquire Xavien Howard?

According to Silver, it will take a first-round draft pick and more to land the Fins cornerback, and "several teams" are said to be considering the move. It's a steep price to pay, but Xavien Howard is one of the NFL’s top shutdown cornerbacks.

2) Howard, who signed a five-year, $75.25-million extension two years ago, wants a new, improved deal in the wake of his stellar 2020 season. He's not likely to get it from Miami. It would likely take at least a first-round pick (plus the willingness to pay up) to land him... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 14, 2021

There's also the issue of Howard wanting a new contract, which won’t come cheap. He is currently the sixth-highest paid CB, making $15.05 million a year. It appears that he is disgruntled since he's making less than his current Dolphins teammate, Byron Jones, who earns $16.5 million a year.

#Dolphins CB Xavien Howard remains unhappy with his contract, as @MikeSilver noted. Few notes: He has 4 years left, which now ranks 6th among CBs in AAV. Miami has gotten trade calls on him dating back to last season. Howard has switched agents since signing his last deal. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2021

Which NFL teams should trade for Howard?

Most NFL teams would love to have Xavien Howard in their secondary this season. However, there is a selection of teams that desperately need him to achieve their goals of an NFL championship.

The Dallas Cowboys are the leading team to make the big move to trade for Howard. Owner Jerry Jones is famous for going all-in on talent and the Cowboys could use a star corner this season. Jones will need to be prepared to splash the cash and give up a first-round draft pick to make this happen.

Another team that needs Howard is the New Orleans Saints. Last month, New Orleans Saints EVP/GM Mickey Loomis went on record saying:

"We would love to have another corner in the building and create some depth."

They have significant salary cap issues to overcome but Mickey Loomis’ team has made the impossible happen before. Look for the Saints to extensively investigate a trade with the Dolphins for the star cornerback.

Xavien Howard's NFL career

Games - 56.

Tackles - 191.

Interceptions - 22.

Sacks - 1.

Forced fumbles - 2.

