NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Dallas Cowboys a great fit for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard?

Star Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard continues to be estranged from the team. As training camp approaches, both sides face pressure to get the situation resolved before the Dolphins report to practice on July 28.

NFL insiders have reported that several teams have shown interest in the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, but one franchise stands out as the ideal landing spot for Howard.

The Dallas Cowboys should trade for Xavien Howard

'America’s Team' would be the perfect new destination for Miami CB Xavien Howard this season. Dallas could use a veteran cornerback to lead their secondary, and Howard would be an immediate upgrade on their depth chart at cornerback.

The main issue here is that the Cowboys don’t have a lot of room under the salary cap to sign Xavien Howard. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t getting any younger and is sure to move heaven and earth to improve his team this off-season.

It's championship or bust time in Big D

The Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl since 1996. That's over 25 years without a championship for one of the most famous NFL franchises.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has splashed the cash this off-season; the team gave star quarterback Dak Prescott a record four-year, $160 million extension. This signals that the franchise is in a win-now mode now.

So adding 2020 first-team All-Pro Xavien Howard would only boost the team’s championship hopes.

Defense is a problem in Dallas

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has a tough time ahead of him this season. The longtime leader of the Dallas defense, linebacker Sean Lee, has retired, leaving a big gap in experience.

The team also declined to sign linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth-year option, which indicates that his time in Dallas is coming to an end.

Currently, the Cowboys' starting cornerbacks are second-year player Trevon Diggs and veteran Anthony Brown. Dan Quinn would love to have Xavien Howard locking down one side of his secondary.

Jerry Jones should pull the trigger on a trade

A team featuring Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Tyron Smith, Micah Parsons and Xavien Howard would be a championship contender.

So Jones and his front office should do everything it takes to acquire the Miami Dolphins cornerback this off-season. Howard has led the league twice in interceptions, and players with his talents don't become available too often.

Xavien Howard's NFL career

Games - 56.

Tackles - 191.

Interceptions - 22.

Sacks - 1.

Forced fumbles - 2.

