3 NFL teams that desperately need a QB like Russell Wilson to lead franchise

The key to success in the NFL is drafting and developing a franchise quarterback. This is obviously easier said than done, as there are only a handful of elite signal-callers in the league at any given time.

Russell Wilson is a member of this elite bunch who could realistically be on the move this offseason. He has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks and a losing season in 2021 could convince the front office to give the franchise a bit of a reset.

That means plenty of NFL teams out there can offer great trade packages for a player like Wilson. Here are three NFL teams in particular desperate for someone like Wilson to come in and lead the franchise.

3 NFL franchises who need a star QB like Russell Wilson

#3 - New York Giants

It is pretty much already a done deal that Daniel Jones is not the future of the New York Giants. The third-year quarterback, perhaps to no fault of his own, has failed to show much progression and it looks like both he and Saquon Barkley may end up being busts for the NFL franchise.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Sometimes I think Daniel Jones is so talented. Many other times, I think he is so lost. Sometimes I think Daniel Jones is so talented. Many other times, I think he is so lost.

The organization might make major changes this offseason and even though Jones will stick around under contract, the Giants are a team that could make a huge offer for a player like Wilson.

Losing Eli Manning was a huge blow and Jones was drafted to make the transition a smooth one. But as we said, finding a franchise quarterback is not easy. Trading for an elite veteran may ultimately be a better use of draft capital than selecting a rookie with an early first-round pick.

#2 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans remain in no man's land at the quarterback position. The first thing they must do is trade Deshaun Watson somewhere this NFL offseason. After that, it comes down to replacing him with someone who can win games.

Trading for someone like Wilson makes the Texans instant NFL contenders again and avoids years and years of a rebuilding process. They can accept the loss that is Watson, trade him for a ton of picks, and then turn around and use some of those to land a top veteran quarterback.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been seeking a new franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian and Drew Lock represent the young options, while Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, and Teddy Bridgewater are veterans who never seemed to be enough.

ᴄᴀᴍᴇʀᴏɴ ᴘᴀʀᴋᴇʀ @CameronParkerPO Tim Patrick re-signed



Courtland Sutton still should be re-signed and/or tagged.



Trade for Russell Wilson/Aaron Rodgers.



Profit. Tim Patrick re-signedCourtland Sutton still should be re-signed and/or tagged.Trade for Russell Wilson/Aaron Rodgers.Profit. https://t.co/IHLxYC06KG

Adding an elite NFL player like Wilson would mirror what the team did a decade ago in acquiring Manning. They would not be adding a fringe starter, but rather a star player to chase a Super Bowl for three to four years.

In the meantime, they could continue trying to find a young quarterback to develop on the sidelines. The Broncos may be the best example out there of a team that targets veterans in lieu of developing young quarterbacks. But if it results in a Super Bowl, that sounds like a successful strategy.

Edited by Henno van Deventer