3 NFL teams that should go all out to secure Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency 

Odell Beckham Jr. is still floating in free agency uncertainty as teams start reporting for camp and solidifying their rosters. The talented wide receiver left the Cleveland Browns last year after off-the-field drama, mostly created by his father, pointed out Beckham was not seeing nearly the amount of targets that he should from Baker Mayfield.

As a result, the Browns cut Beckham, and the Los Angeles Rams wasted no time swooping in to pick him up. After Robert Woods’ season was cut short by injury, Beckham played a major role in the offense and the team’s run through the playoffs. Beckham was having a great game against the Bengals in the Super Bowl before a knee injury knocked him out.

Beckham's health may be keeping some teams away, but here are three teams that could use a little help at the wide receiver position.

Odell Beckham Jr. proved he still has what it takes in Los Angeles, now he's searching for a new home

#3 The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have a proven pass catcher in Michael Pittman Jr, but young receivers like Paris Campbell and Mike Strachan either can’t stay healthy or haven’t shown they can produce. In fact, while Pittman put up over 1,000 yards last season, no other pass catcher broke 400 yards.

Meanwhile, Colts veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is still a free agent as well, and the team seems hesitant to bring him back after a injury plagued 2021 season. With Matt Ryan now under center, the ball will, no doubt, be spread around more in the coming season, but the Colts could use a veteran presence like Beckham in the lineup to help the young guys come along.

#2 The Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is set to return to the Green Bay Packers and make another run at an MVP award, but the question on many analysts' lips is: who is he going to pass to? Davante Adams left town to join the Las Vegas Raiders and, aside from Randall Cobb, the Packers don’t have much in the way of veterans in the wide receiver room.

Beckham could come in and make an immediate difference and help fill the empty space left behind by Adams. A Rodgers/Beckham connection could propel the Packers into serious NFC contender status against the super-stacked Rams and Buccaneers.

#1 The Cleveland Browns

Although Beckham and the Cleveland Browns have had a rough history, Beckham has already stated that he’d be willing to come back to the team now that former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is leading the offense. And Beckham made a case for his issues with Mayfield by going to another team and finding success with a different quarterback.

After losing Jarvis Landry in the offseason as well, the Browns have brought in veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper, but to compete in an AFC conference loaded with talent, the team may look to take that extra step and add more firepower. Beckham could be the weapon they need.

Beckham still has some healing to do and may not be available until the season is well underway, but there’s no doubt he will be a worthwhile addition to the lineup of a receiver-needy team.

Edited by Windy Goodloe