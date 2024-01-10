With the NFL regular season complete, the playoffs begin this weekend with the wild-card weekend commencing.

Since the format was changed in 2021, seven teams from each conference now qualify for the playoffs, meaning only the top seed from each conference gets a bye week. However, this means that there are more chances to make the playoffs for each team, and often an underdog sneaks its way in during the final weeks of the season.

If you are new to the NFL and still don't have a team to support, or your beloved franchise has already been eliminated from playoff contention, who should you root for in the playoffs?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Read our guide on how to watch the NFL playoffs here.

🏈 Get in the game with our NFL Playoff Predictor. Blend games & predictions, shape playoff outcomes! 🏆

NFL teams neutrals should root for in the playoffs

#1, Houston Texans

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are many people's favorite second team this year, thanks to the emergence of rookie sensation C.J. Stroud. The quarterback has been excellent during his maiden campaign and has the stats to back it up.

Expand Tweet

Stroud's 23 touchdown passes, as well as making star wideouts out of Tank Dell and Nico Collins, led to Houston going 10-7. This is quite the contrast to its 2022 campaign which ended with a 3-13-1 record, which was the NFL's second worst.

Much commendation has to go to rookie coach DeMeco Ryans, but he and his team will have their work cut out when they take on the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET. on Saturday.

#2, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions

Much like the Texans, the Detroit Lions have become one of the NFL's most well-liked teams. This is partially due to their enigmatic coach Dan Campbell, whose speeches will have you running through brick walls for him. This is exactly what the Lions did for him in 2023, winning the NFC North for the first time and winning their first division title of any kind since 1993.

Stars like Jared Goff, David Montgomery, Jahymr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta created one of the most electrifying offenses in football as Detroit finished the year 12-5.

Only four teams scored more points than the Lions, and they may need this firepower to perform when they take on the L.A. Rams in the wild-card weekend. This clash sees the Rams' Jared Goff and Detroit's Mathew Stafford come up against their old teams for the first time since their monumental trade in 2021.

#3, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

When it comes to fun teams to watch, when the Miami Dolphins have been at their best in 2023, no one has been better to watch.

Led by star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who led the entire NFL in receiving yards (1,799), and running back Raheem Mostert, who led the league in rushing touchdowns (18), only the Dallas Cowboys bettered Miami's 496 total points. As well as this, QB Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards with 4,624.

Expand Tweet

This huge offensive output is often needed as the Dolphins defense often leaves a lot to be desired. This weekend, Miami travels to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

In what is being labeled one of the coldest games in NFL history, temperatures are expected to peak at 0 degrees with wind chills up to 20 mph. Expect this to be an intriguing matchup that sees Miami's Tyreek Hill visit his former employers.

Expand Tweet