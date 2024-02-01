3 NFL teams that reached the Super Bowl for three straight years ft. New England Patriots

Making the Super Bowl is no mean feat, and the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have never even made an appearance. Hence, it takes something spectacular for a franchise to make the big game for three seasons.

This article will examine the three NFL teams that made the Super Bowl in at least three consecutive years. We will highlight what made them unique and their records in the big games. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Three NFL teams that made the Super Bowl for three straight seasons

Here are the three teams that reached the Super Bowl for three consecutive seasons:

1. Miami Dolphins - 1971 to 1973

Super Bowl Results:

1971 – Super Bowl VI, lost to the Dallas Cowboys 24-3

1972 – Super Bowl VII, defeated the Washington Redskins 14-7

1973 – Super Bowl VIII, defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7

Dan Shula, the winningest NFL head coach coached the Miami Dolphins. Six members of that historic Miami team have since been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, namely, head coach Shula, fullback Larry Csonka, offensive lineman Jim Langer, linebacker Nick Buoniconti, wide receiver Paul Warfield and player personnel director Bobby Beathard.

The Miami Dolphins lost the first Super Bowl in their three-season run when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in 1971. However, they banished memories of their loss by having arguably the most excellent NFL season when they were undefeated in the regular season en route to winning Super Bowl 1972. They also won the 1973 Super Bowl after outscoring the Minnesota Vikings to go back-to-back.

Don Shula led the Miami Dolphins to one more Super Bowl win in 1982 before retiring from the game in 1996 as the head coach with the most wins in the regular season and playoffs.

2. Buffalo Bills - 1990 to 1993

Super Bowl Results:

1990 – Super Bowl XXV, lost to the New York Giants 20-19

1991 – Super Bowl XXVI, lost to the Washington Redskins 37-24

1992 – Super Bowl XXVII, lost to the Dallas Cowboys 52-17

1993 – Super Bowl XXVIII, lost to the Dallas Cowboys 30-13

That Buffalo Bills team is arguably the most excellent team in NFL history to never win a Super Bow. The team was stacked with Hall of Famers, namely head coach Marv Levy, quarterback Jim Kelly, running back Thurman Thomas, wide receivers Andre Reed and James Lofton, defensive end Bruce Smith and general manager Bill Polian.

However, they could never win when the lights were brightest. Those Bills teams were electric, compiling 11-win regular seasons like it was nothing. They had superstars on their roster, like quarterback Jim Kelly and running back Thurman Thomas.

Unfortunately, even a Hall of Fame quarterback and running back partnership couldn't bring glory to Buffalo. The Bills remain in the hunt for their first Super Bowl win.

3. New England Patriots - 2016 to 2018

Super Bowl Results:

2016 – Super Bowl LI, defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28

2017 – Super Bowl LII, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33

2018 – Super Bowl LIII, vs. the Los Angeles Rams, defeated 13-3

The New England Patriots are the most outstanding team in modern NFL history, and they were the most dominant American sports franchise of the 2000s. The Patriots were led by the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady partnership, and they had stellar supporting cast members such as Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and running back Sony Michel.

The Patriots started their run by beating the Atlanta Falcons in arguably the most incredible comeback in Super Bowl history. Then they lost to a Nick Foles-inspired Philadelphia Eagles the very next year. However, they ended the run with a defensive masterclass against the Los Angeles Rams to go 2-1 within a three-season window.

The New England Patriots were the NFL's model franchise for two decades, and they enjoyed their peak between 2016 and 2018. They'll probably end up with the fewest Hall of Famers on this list, but the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady combo brought six Super Bowls to New England, and no other head coach and QB duo come close.