Did Jim Kelly win a Super Bowl? Exploring Bills Hall of Famer's 11-year NFL Journey

While many footballers have impacted the game by winning Super Bowls, many outstanding players were unsuccessful on football's grandest stage.

Jim Kelly went close (multiple times) to capturing a Super Bowl and is familiar with the agony of losing. The Buffalo Bills were led by the now 63-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback to the Super Bowl four times between 1991 and 1994 but lost all of them.

He guided the Bills to the postseason in eight of his eleven seasons. Kelly maintained Buffalo's single-season record for most touchdown passes thrown until Josh Allen broke it in 2020.

Kelly and Dan Marino, above any other player, were the architects of the NFL's first quarterback-driven, pass-first attacks.

Put Steve Tasker in the Hall of Fame



The stars aligned.



The Buffalo Bills would not have had their Super Bowl run in the '90's had Jim Kelly elected to play for Buffalo in 1983 and not the USFL.

Jim Kelly's number 12 shirt was retired by the Buffalo Bills in 2001. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002. Kelly is remembered as the leader of the renowned "K-Gun offense," a lightning-quick scheme.

Excluding his Super Bowl defeats, Kelly was 9-4 in other postseason contests. On the way to a regular-season record of 101-59 and just two losing seasons overall, he passed for 35,467 yards, 237 TDs, an 84.4 quarterback rating, and 175 interceptions.

He played in the Pro Bowl five times and was a first-team All-Pro in 1991, the year he topped the NFL in touchdowns with 33.

Jim Kelly has dealt with adversity since he retired

Even though Jim Kelly has accomplished a lot alone, he is best remembered for the early 1990s Buffalo Bills team performance. The group made it to four straight Super Bowls in the NFL for the first time ever. Even though they lost all four, this achievement is still amazing.

EVENTUALLY Allen may pass Kelly as the best Bills QB but it's not even close right now.

Kelly made the decision to end his career at the end of the 1996 campaign. Hunter, Kelly's eight-year-old son, passed away in 2005 due to the consequences of Krabbe disease, an uncommon neurological disorder.

Jim Kelly declared he suffered jaw cancer in 2013. In 2014, following treatment and radiation, he was declared cancer-free. Kelly revealed that MRSA bacteria had been discovered in his bones a few months later. After receiving treatment, he was given the all-clear.

Afterward, in 2018, Kelly disclosed that his upper jaw had once again developed cancer. At the beginning of the year 2019, Kelly's wife, Jill, declared that her husband was cancer-free following a lengthy period of chemotherapy and additional surgery.

