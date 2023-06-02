How is Jim Kelly doing now? Bills Hall of Famer QB's health update explored

Jim Kelly, the Hall of Fame quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has stated that he is in good health. About a year ago, he attended a football camp in Buffalo where he threw passes to young players and expressed that he still feels good overall.

"I still feel good," according to the Buffalo News. "My mouth still aches occasionally from all the talking. But all in all, I love it. I genuinely do."

Kelly, who frequently posts on social media, often expresses gratitude for life. In a post about his nephew Chad Kelly, a CFL player for the Toronto Argonauts, he expressed his pride and stated that his story is not over yet.

In the heartwarming message, he exclaimed:

"Proud of you, 12!" "Your story is not over yet."

The NFL Great undoubtedly has many reasons to be thankful.

Jim Kelly's illness: Ex-Bills QB won a tough battle with cancer

Jim Kelly was diagnosed with oral cancer and underwent multiple jaw operations, radiation treatments, and chemotherapy. After declaring the cancer to be gone, he has had no evidence of recurrence and is fine more than three years later. His upper jaw was rebuilt using a portion of his fibula and blood veins from his leg during the procedure.

In an announcement, Dr. Mark Urken, a head and neck specialist at Mount Sinai West, stated:

"We successfully removed Mr. Kelly's malignancy from his jaw and lymph nodes from his neck. Then his upper jaw was rebuilt. Mr. Kelly is peacefully recovering from surgery."

Kelly's wife, Jill, announced that he would require a lengthy rehabilitation after the surgery. As a four-time cancer survivor, Kelly advises anyone experiencing new or unexpected symptoms to have them evaluated.

From 1991 to 1994, Kelly led the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances, but the Bills failed to win any of those games. He led a quick attack, setting team records with 2,874 completed passes in 4,779 attempts for 35,467 yards, and 237 scores at the end of his career, which spanned 11 years.

