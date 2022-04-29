3 NFL teams that should stay away from acquiring Baker Mayfield as QB1

Baker Mayfield has cost himself money, endorsement deals and perhaps even his future as an NFL starting quarterback this offseason. His words and actions in the wake of the Deshaun Watson trade to the Cleveland Browns may have consequences he did not foresee.

The Browns front office are not absolved of wrongdoing in their handling of the quarterback switch and they might as well be faceless executives who will feel no repercussions from the move.

Mayfield, on the other hand, has put his frustrations on display. As Colin Kaepernick could tell you, speaking out against the NFL's fraternal order of owners is the worst thing you can do in your career.

Here's what Mayfield said after the Watson trade was completed:

“I feel disrespected. 100 percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators."

Radio host Colin Cowherd has been particularly harsh on Mayfield this offseason, calling out his demeanor:

“I’ve said before: Baker talks too much. He’s often too rambling, very impulsive. The last four years have been filled with snark, disappointment, combativeness. Baker was in a hole, grabbed a shovel and just kept digging. It wasn’t calculated, it wasn’t prepared. He's all emotion on the personality scale. That's not great at the podium. Sometimes you gotta fall on the sword for the team.”

Even calling out his ability to play the position:

Baker Mayfield is bad at the podium. It has been established Brady's been 23 years perfect at it. It's not what happens on downs, it's that Brady understands the fundamental CEO nature of being a quarterback. I contend Baker's a linebacker that plays quarterback."

It's been a swift fall from grace for the quarterback. Only two years ago, the then-second-year signal-caller led the Browns to their first postseason win since 1994, the year before he was even born.

Ipso facto, these 3 NFL teams should stay away from acquiring Baker Mayfield as QB1

Cleveland Browns vs Seattle Seahawks

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

Mayfield may have thought he'd end up with the Seattle Seahawks, after they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. He told the hosts of the Ya Never Know podcast during his infamous anti-Browns rant that the 12th man was more than likely his next support system.

Not long after, Josina Anderson refuted the idea with a report saying that the Seahawks weren't overly eager to land the disgruntled gunslinger:

"Spoke to a league source on Baker Mayfield. At this time, the #Seahawks still don't sound overly eager on dealing for the #Browns quarterback & his salary at that price in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him. Still worth monitoring."

That said, the NFL Network's Marc Sessler recently called Mayfield to Seattle a 'lock':

At this point in the offseason, the Seahawks may be better off rolling with what they have and hope that a quarterback falls to the No. 40 pick in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Their No. 9 pick is better off fortifying the OL, DL, or secondary. Drew Lock (acquired in the Wilson deal) and Geno Smith (re-signed for over $7 million) could be a fine transitional option for the time being, considering Mayfield doesn't move that needle enough to contend anyway.

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers already have a 2018 NFL Draft bust in the form of Sam Darnold. Mayfield doesn't deserve the bust label, but we wouldn't get mad at Carolina for wanting to roll the dice on one of the other options available this year.

Malik Willis has been linked to the Panthers ahead of the draft. It's possible that despite his issues under center, Darnold remains the quarterback in Carolina. It could be a far less risky proposition than dealing for the Cleveland signal caller.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have a need at quarterback, currently rolling with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph under center. Pittsburgh has the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and should have some, if not many, options available once they're on the clock tonight.

Pitt's Kenny Pickett would be a nice get given his history in the 'Steel City', while Malik Willis would be appealing if he slides that slow. Matt Corral, Sam Howell, and Desmond Ritter could be potential upgrades over the current crop of quarterbacks on the Steelers' depth chart as well.

Mayfield would be too, but the price to acquire him is probably not one worth paying for the Pittsburgh franchise. The Steelers have made six of the last eight postseasons but haven't made a Super Bowl in over a decade. If anything, the Steelers should go young and aim to contend in a few years when the Ben Roethlisberger era is a faded memory.

