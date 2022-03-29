3 NFL teams that could take a chance on Antonio Brown in 2022

The Antonio Brown saga is a long and sad story that currently sees a top talent out of the NFL. He infamously ripped off his pads and ditched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game last season against the New York Jets. Since then, he has been spotted trying to clear his name and working with Kanye West.

This is a player who has had a second, third, and fourth chance, at a minimum. So why can't he have another? It may seem crazy, but he was still playing at a high level before ditching the Buccaneers in 2021.

So which three teams out there may consider bringing in the troubled veteran receiver?

3 NFL teams that may consider Antonio Brown

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

What better place for him than with the Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones is not afraid to take a chance on players with character issues, and his uniqueness can be emphasized on the bright stage that this franchise is on.

There is also a need as the Cowboys have moved on from Amari Cooper. That leaves Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb as the top two options. Landing the veteran on a one-year deal can add a dynamic third option as Jones tries to find another piece to help elevate the offense to a new level.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll may be one of the few NFL head coaches out there ready and willing to take on someone like this. He has been coaching for decades and seems to be more open and willing to listen than others out there in the NFL.

If the Seattle Seahawks are going with Drew Lock, surrounding him with a ton of talent will be important. He already has DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, making Brown a secondary option once again. That is the best role for him now given his past.

Seattle seems to be approaching a rebuilding year, so if nothing else, Brown can show up and be a trade piece if he gets off to a nice start.

#1 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to the receiver for years, especially once Marquise Brown, his cousin, joined the franchise. Add in Lamar Jackson toying with the idea publicly and the link has been established.

There is no question of need with this scenario. The Ravens have needed help at receiver for years, with some of the national blame going towards Jackson and the way the offense is run. Yet the team had two 1,000-yard pass-catchers in 2021 with tight end Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown. After that is where the drop-off came into play.

The Ravens haven't made it past the Divisional Round since the 2012 season when they won the Super Bowl. Trying something new at receiver may not be the worst idea to change things up a bit on offense.

