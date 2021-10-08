×
Create
Notifications

3 NFL teams Tom Brady loves beating the most

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams
Rit Nanda
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 08, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Listicle

Tom Brady became just the fourth quarterback to have defeated all 32 NFL franchises when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over his previous team, the New England Patriots. Astonishingly, not only has he beaten all the teams, Tom Brady does not have a losing record against any NFL team.

Lowest QB record of Tom Brady vs NFL Teams
Career | Regular season & playoffs9-9 = .500 vs Broncos
2-2 = .500 vs Seahawks
1-1 = .500 vs Cardinals
4-3 = .571 vs Giants
4-3 = .571 vs Panthers
3-2 = .600 vs Packers
7-4 = .636 vs ChiefsTom Brady has NO losing record vs any team

But that does not mean that every team is equal for Tom Brady. He loves beating some teams more than others. Some because he has a sense of vengeance, some because of the circumstances and others just proven by record. We look at three such teams that Tom Brady loves to annihilate.

The one team Tom Brady admits that he loathes losing to

#1 - New York Giants

By his own admission, there is no team Tom Brady loves defeating more than the New York Giants.

Love this from @TomBrady #Giants https://t.co/STMaRSpWkW

He lost to them twice in the Super Bowl while playing with the New England Patriots. The first time round, in Super Bowl XLII, the New England Patriots entered the ultimate game having a 100% win record, only to lose when it mattered most. No wonder they are the team Tom Brady likes beating the most.

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Henno van Deventer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी