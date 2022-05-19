3 notable NFL QBs who can still find a new team in 2022

The NFL quarterback market was running wild at the start of free agency. Fans saw Russell Wilson join the Denver Broncos and Deshaun Watson get a fully-guaranteed deal from the Cleveland Browns. And let's not forget about Tom Brady retiring, only to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the NFL Draft, most teams have their quarterback situations set. However, teams like the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, and even the Detroit Lions, stand out as those that may be in search of an upgrade.

But who is available? Three signal-callers in particular stand out when looking at those who can still be seen as upgrades at the position.

Baker Mayfield

#1 - Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is the top inclusion on this list because there is no logical scenario in which he stays with the Browns. There is a fun theory that he could start if Watson faces a long suspension. However, that is unlikely and is that is why the team signed Jacoby Brissett.

Mayfield needs a new team and that may even come via a release. Him staying in Cleveland would represent a major distraction for the team, especially if they try to force him to play after slandering his name in the offseason. That would not be a good idea for either side.

Colin Kaepernick

#2 - Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a polarizing figure in NFL circles. He has been out of the league since the 2016 season, but made waves this offseason by posting workout videos in hopes of a return.

So far, no team has moved towards bringing him back into the NFL. Yet a team like the Seahawks may take a chance and bring him in to compete for the starting job.

There is not much to lose if the other competition is Drew Lock and Geno Smith. If Kaepernick succeeds, it's a great story. If he fails, no one gets hurt in the situation.

Jimmy Garoppolo

#3 - Jimmy Garoppolo

The fact Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the San Francisco 49ers remains a bit of a shock. The team seems ready to hand the keys of the offense over to Trey Lance. So, this either means they don't trust Lance all that much yet, or the trade market for Garoppolo is just not there.

The issue here is paying Garoppolo over $25 million in 2022. That is pricey for an NFL backup, so teams around the league may just be staying patient to see if the 49ers will lower the asking price at all. They may have to if the goal is to move Garoppolo no matter what.

He could show up and start right away, which may be enticing for NFL teams like the Seahawks and Panthers. Yet it may be tough to imagine him going to Seattle given they too play in the NFC West.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat