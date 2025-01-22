The Washington Commanders have gone beyond expectations this season and are in the conversation for the Super Bowl. First came the winning record, then came the 12th win and after that, Jayden Daniels upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, he upset the number one seed Detroit Lions.

However, for all the good that the team is doing, the sum is greater than the parts and the road ahead is extremely tough. If the Commanders are to take down the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game, they need everyone at their best. While many stars are shining bright, Washington could benefit from these three players stepping it up a level:

3 players Washington Commanders need to step up if they are to overcome the Eagles

#1 - Brian Robinson Jr., RB

Brian Robinson Jr. gets tackled by Detroit Lions defender - Source: Imagn

The Commanders running back logged a career-high in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. That means he's a franchise running back, right? Wrong. Robinson logged 799 yards on the ground and averaged 4.3 yards per carry, far from the bar set by players like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

Is he a solid back? Yes. However, he hasn't been as electric as many had predicted and hasn't broken 100 yards in a game since the start of December. If the Commanders are to make it past Philly, they need to be able to dictate the pace, control the clock and run the ball, with Robinson being the guy to steadily move the chains.

#2 - Marshon Lattimore

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Marshon Lattimore hasn't had quite the start in Washington he would have been hoping for, however, he is coming off a good game against Detroit. The Commanders will be needing more of the same against the Eagles, where he will have the unenviable task of tailing A.J. Brown.

Lattimore has struggled with injuries this season, appearing in only four games since his trade to Washington, and he reaggravated an injury against Philly in Week 16. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lattimore looked vulnerable and saw his old enemy, Mike Evans, record 92 yards and a TD.

If the Commanders are to make it to the Super Bowl, they need Lattimore's coverage to be on point, with him frustrating A.J. Brown at every opportunity.

#3, Olamide Zaccheaus (or Luke McCaffrey), WR2

NFL: Washington at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

With the addition of Jayden Daniels, we have seen Terry McLaurin reforged, reborn and hitting the form everyone has long known he was capable of. No longer denied by offensive issues beyond his ability to control, McLaurin is the obvious threat in Washington's passing game.

This means the Eagles will be focusing on shutting Tery McLaurin down and you can expect to see a lot of safety help trailing towards him. The Commanders need their WR2 to step up in the AFC championship game, and that means they need to see more from Olamide Zaccheaus (questionable) or Luke McCaffrey.

With the focus of a top secondary on McLaurin, Daniels will need whoever steps in at WR2 to make the most of more favorable coverage and display good hands in a high-pressure environment. If Zaccheaus or McCaffrey can step up here, it will help move the needle in favor of Washington.

