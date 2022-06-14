3 Plan B options for the Browns if Deshaun Watson is hit with a major suspension

The Cleveland Browns continue to face a world of unknowns with Deshaun Watson. Will he be suspended? And if so, for how long? No one seems to know the answers as the situation continues to unfold and evolve with each passing day.

What fans want to know is, will a Watson suspension will derail the season? Or do the Browns have a legitimate Plan B for such a scenario?

One would assume they have several contingency plans, ranging from the obvious to the more bold.

3 Plan B options at QB for the Browns

#1 - Jacoby Brissett

The first plan is the easiest: go with the backup. Cleveland made a point of signing Jacoby Brissett as Watson's backup. This is a player who has starting experience and is not just a body to sit behind a star.

This would be the ideal backup plan because Brissett has been with the team the entire offseason. He is working with the offense and should know by now that he may have to step into the starting role, whether that be for a few games or an indefinite amount of time.

#2 - Baker Mayfield

This is easily the biggest wild card plan of them all. Baker Mayfield and the organization seem to be done with each other. Yet, he remains on the team, and we are nearing the middle of June. That means training camp is just one month away.

So could this work? The only likely scenario where this comes into play is if Watson is hit with a season-long or indefinite suspension. That could realistically bring his contract into question, allowing Mayfield and the team to make up for, at least, one season. However, it may take some serious internal conversations to make the quarterback even consider this. Being able to start Week 1 could help sway his mind.

#3 - Sam Darnold

Now this is not an ideal plan for fans. So why would Sam Darnold even be suggested? That comes to light if the Browns are desperate to move on from Mayfield and send him to the Carolina Panthers. In that scenario, Carolina may ask Cleveland to take Darnold in a swap of players on fifth-year options.

This is not a move that would inspire much confidence in fans. However, it is something that has been floated around and could be realistic, considering the Browns have plenty of cap space to carry such a contract. The issue with giving that money to Mayfield is that he has no desire to show up and be with the team.

If Darnold were to come in, he would likely have to compete against Brissett for the starting job. And if he wins? That may mean a change of scenery, for a second time, could be beneficial.

