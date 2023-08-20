3 players Cowboys should target to fill void of DeMarvion Overshown following rookie’s season-ending injury

The Dallas Cowboys improved their linebacker corps this off-season by selecting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played five seasons of college football for the University of Texas and switched positions from safety to linebacker prior to his Junior season.

As a senior, he set career highs in many categories and became one of the top linebacker prospects entering the draft. However, during Dallas' second preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Overshown got hurt and results have shown that he's been diagnosed with a torn ACL. He will miss his entire rookie season.

This is a huge blow for the Cowboys as they had hopes of DeMarvion Overshown potentially starting this season. Unfortunately for Dallas, Overshown isn't the only rookie they've lost for the season before it began.

Rookie tight end John Stephens also suffered a torn ACL during Saturday's preseason contest vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He caught five catches for 56 yards in Dallas' opening preseason game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dallas will now enter the season with two less rookies and will have to look at some possible replacements. Here are some options the Cowboys should consider to fill Overshown's absence.

Kyle Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy during Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts

Kyle Van Noy leads the slim list of the top available linebacker free agents. Van Noy was dragged by the Detroit Lions in 2014. He's played with the Lions, the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

At age 32, Van Noy is still a quality linebacker. He's recorded at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons. In 2022, with the Chargers, he recorded 46 tackles, five sacks, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Van Noy could compete for a starting linebacker job in Dallas.

Rashaan Evans

Rahsaan Evans during San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

It's kind of a surprise to see Rahsaan Evans as a free agent. Evans is entering the sixth season of his career, but is coming off of the most productive season in those six.

Evans was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. They decided to let him go in free agency and he had a career season with the Atlanta Falcons last season. He started all 17 games, recording a career-high 159 tackles, which was 48 more tackles than any other season.

He added two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. He could, at the very least, provide more depth for the Cowboys linebackers.

Jayon Brown

Jayon Brown during Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

Another potential option at linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys could be Jayon Brown.

Like Evans, Brown started his career with the Tennessee Titans. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Titans and signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

He recorded 45 tackles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and one QB hit last season.

He wasn't as productive as Van Noy or Evans last season, but he could be another option for the Dallas Cowboys.

Who do you think the Dallas Cowboys should join at linebacker to replace DeMarvion Overshown?

