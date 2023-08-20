3 players Eagles should target to replace Myles Jack following LB’s retirement

Myles Jack joined the Philadelphia Eagles during the free agency period of the offseason to add another weapon to their loaded defense. The linebacker was expected to serve as at least a rotational piece with the potential to be named one of their starters. Things suddenly changed in Week 2 of the preseason when he shockingly announced his retirement.

The news is surprising because Jack has turned in consistently strong production during his entire career. He's also exceeded 100 tackles in four of the last five years, including in each of the last three seasons, split between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Losing Jack hurts the Eagles' linebacker depth, likely their weakest defensive position group already. This issue is further complicated by Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith dealing with injuries. This leaves just Nicholas Morrow, Nakobe Dean and Zach Cunningham as the only reliable linebackers on their roster, among other unproven prospects.

With just weeks remaining before Week 1 of the NFL season, the Eagles would be wise to replace Myles Jack with another available veteran. Here are three potential options in free agency.

Myles Jack replacement options in free agency

Myles Jack

#1, Kyle Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy was once one of the NFL's most dynamic linebackers during his time with the New England Patriots. While he's surely past his prime, he still displayed versatility with the Los Angeles Chargers last year, including recording 46 tackles and five sacks. He makes a ton of sense for the Eagles, who rotate their defenders and apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks.

#2, Jayon Brown

Jayon Brown

Jayon Brown can serve as a cheap replacement for Myles Jack, while also carrying plenty of upside. He's been productive when healthy, including eclipsing 100 tackles in his last full season with the Tennessee Titans. The issue is that injuries have limited him to 18 games over the past two years. If he can find a way to stay healthy this year, he could be a steal in free agency.

#3, Jon Bostic

Jon Bostic

While Jon Bostic doesn't offer much in terms of a ceiling, he brings a safe floor with his reliability and durability. He has appeared in every game in three of past five seasons, while also playing in 15 games for the Washington Commanders last year. He has also exceeded 70 tackles five times, making him a possible solid veteran addition to the Eagles' linebackers.

