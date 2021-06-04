3 Players that should impress at the Cincinnati Bengals OTAs

Longtime bottom dwellers in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals enter 2021 with the hope they can turn things around. As OTAs began, there was immediately good news for Bengals fans as injured star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared and even threw a few passes.

The prospects of Burrow starting Week 1 look on track, which will give the rest of the roster a boost heading into the preseason.

Who are the three players that will stand out during the Cincinnati Bengals OTAs?

All Bengals players showed up for the first day of OTAs, so let's showcase three squad members that will impress over the next few weeks.

#1 Ja'Marr Chase

The LSU star wideout was reunited with his LSU teammate and quarterback Joe Burrow when he was picked fifth by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase caught 20 touchdown passes and had 1,780 receiving yards from Burrow in 2019. That pre-existing chemistry, and some solid preseason sessions, should ensure the Bengals offense is firing on all cylinders in 2021.

#2 Trey Hendrickson

Former Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson was one of the biggest offseason free agent signings for the Bengals. The six-foot-four, 290-pounds Hendrickson was a defensive force during his time in New Orleans.

He has totalled 65 tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections over four NFL seasons. The defensive end will be keen to show off his talents to his new teammates and coaching staff this preseason.

#3 Joe Mixon

Like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, starting running back Joe Mixon is on the recovery trail from injury. He hurt his foot in Week 6 last season and didn't play another game.

Head coach Zach Taylor told the media recently that Mixon is fit and ready to go this year. The running back will be looking to rediscover the form that led to back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons in 2018-2019.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee